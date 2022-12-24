5 best Minecraft 1.19 farms for loot and XP

In Minecraft 1.19, players fight hostile mobs to obtain different kinds of items and XP points. Since gathering resources and using them to perform various activities is one of the title's core aspects, gamers can create highly efficient farms to acquire loot from various mobs.

Farms are contraptions that operate automatically and yield massive amounts of items or experience points from blocks or entities. The ones that eliminate mobs are the most popular as they drop XP points, along with useful items. Some rare resources can only be acquired by killing a particular entity. Farms can be useful in this regard.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are several other mob farms that yield loot and XP points.

5 efficient Minecraft 1.19 farms to obtain loot and XP points

1) Enderman farm

Enderman farms are brilliant for obtaining Ender Pearls and lots of XP points in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Reddit/u/WidzarPL)

Players will often need XP points to perform certain activities and Ender Pearls to teleport easily to difficult-to-access locations. Hence, building an Enderman farm in the game can be extremely useful.

This mob drops about five XP points and Ender Pearls when it dies. Since these items can only be obtained from this entity, they are quite rare. Users can build the Enderman farm in the End realm since the mysterious neutral mobs are most commonly found in the last dimension.

2) Blaze farm

The Blaze farm yields loads of XP points and Blaze Rods in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Reddit/u/notatoasterforreal)

Blazes are dangerous, hostile mobs that spawn from a Spawner block in the Nether Fortress. They shoot fireballs toward players and slowly levitate around the area. Since they only spawn from a Spawner block, gamers can easily create a farm around it.

Each Blaze drops 10 XP points and Blaze Rods. Since these are highly important for crafting Eyes of Ender and brewing all kinds of potions, this farm can be quite useful.

3) Common hostile mob farm

Common mob farms yield different kinds of items and XP points in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Reddit/u/Upstairs-King-5425)

Rather than building specific farms for each and every hostile mob, players can create a common one that will trap all unfriendly entities that spawn in the Overworld. The contraption can be constructed high in the sky where a large dark area will spawn various kinds of adversaries, including Zombies, Spiders, Skeletons, etc. When these mobs fall down, players can simply kill them in one hit to get the loot and XP points.

4) Zombified Piglin farm

Zombified Piglin farm can yield lots of gold nuggets and XP points in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via u/wd26/Reddit)

Zombified Piglins roaming around the Nether realm might seem useless, but players can strategically kill them to obtain resources and XP. These mobs only drop a few gold nuggets and XP points. However, the nuggets can be of great use when it comes to crafting golden food items. A Zombified Piglin farm works best when it is created on the Nether roof.

5) Drowned farm

Drowned can drop copper ingots and rare tridents along with XP points in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Reddit)

Drowned are underwater variants of zombies that offer several important items and XP points. These hostile mobs drop Tridents, which have several special abilities. Since these rare weapons cannot be obtained through any other means, players usually create a Drowned farm to gather as many of them as they can. Moreover, these underwater creatures also drop copper ingots, which can be farmed as well.

