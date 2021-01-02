5 best Minecraft adventure mods for exploration

Mods are a great resource for players feeling a bit bored of vanilla Minecraft, and want to spice up their next survival world.

Mods are files that players can upload into Minecraft, which then add new features to the game. Some mods can be simple, only adding a new mob or too, while others can be very detailed and intricate, adding entirely new structures, dimensions, and quests.

There are thousands of mods out there for players to choose from, so it can be daunting to find the perfect one.

Most enjoyable Minecraft mods for adventure and exploration

#5 - The Twilight Forest

The Twilight Forest is an adventure mod centered around exploring dimensions. This Minecraft mod has its own portal players must construct to enter the Twilight Forest, a brand new dimension. Once the portal is built, all the fun can begin.

#4 - Rougelike Dungeons

The Rougelike Dungeons mod adds brand new structures to the game, which is great for players to explore. This Minecraft mod generates large underground dungeons that are typically filled with loot. Players may also find smaller structures above the ground.

#3 - Recurrent Complex

Recurrent Complex is yet another Minecraft mod that adds brand new structures for players to explore and enjoy. It adds over 200 randomized structures that can be found all over the game. Each structure might be holding some loot, so they are all worth exploring.

Not only that, this mod is completely customizable. Players can even add their own builds that will randomly generate.

#2 - MineColonies

MineColonies is the perfect mod for players who love building up villages they find. In this mod, players can create their own thriving town within Minecraft. They are given different craftable options that expand upon their village. Villagers are also overhauled within this mod, and they can now hold jobs such as builders, farmers, fishermen, and more.

This mod is actively being updated as well, so new features are on the horizon.

#1 - The Betweenlands

The Betweenlands mod adds a brand new dimension to Minecraft, filled with never before seen content that is sure to excite any player.

This mod includes its own custom sounds, brand new bosses, randomly occurring events, and an entirely new dimension for players to try and survive in.

