5 best Minecraft AFK farms for beginners

In the nearly endless world of Minecraft, players can collect a wide variety of blocks and items. For almost every item in the game, players can create a farm.

In Minecraft, farms are an easy, quick, and efficient way to obtain resources with little to no effort. Players can build two types of farms: automatic and semi-automatic. Automated farms can usually work without the help of players, whereas semi-automatic farms rely on players.

In both farms, players will either have to AFK or stay near the farm to collect resources. AFK is an acronym for 'Away from Keyboard'. Some Minecraft farms require players to be AFK for best results.

Minecraft AFK farms that help newbies concentrate on other activities

5) Stone generator

While stone is available everywhere in the Overworld, players might want to build a stone farm for better efficiency and accessibility. When flowing water touches flowing lava, the water turns into stone. Players can use this simple mechanic to create stone farms.

Using an auto clicker, players can AFK at a stone farm to get hundreds of cobblestones. With a Silk Touch-enchanted pickaxe, players can get stone blocks instead of cobblestone.

4) AFK fishing farm

After the 1.16 Nether update, fishing became one of the least used game mechanics in Minecraft. However, players who have hours for AFKing can build a fishing farm to get valuable loot like nautilus shells, enchanted books, name tags, and more.

3) Wool farm

Wool farms are one of the cheapest to build farms in Minecraft. While being cost-effective, this farm is highly efficient. To regrow their wool, sheep eat grass. When a sheep eats grass, the block turns into dirt. This event can be detected by an observer, which triggers the dispenser to shear the sheep.

Wool farms produce tons of wool blocks quickly. Players can use wool to make beds. With beds, finding ancient debris becomes an easy task.

2) Creeper farm

Creepers are among the most dangerous mobs in Minecraft. Anyways, players need them for gunpowder. Building a creeper farm is probably the safest way to get gunpowder. Players can make TNTs and fire rocks using gunpowder.

To get the best results, players will have to AFK at a certain distance from the farm. It is to make sure that creepers are the only mob spawning.

1) Villager based food farm

Villagers are easily the most helpful mob in Minecraft. Players can turn a villager into a farmer and use him for farming crops.

Farmer villagers can harvest crops and plant seeds. Players can use a hopper minecart system to collect all crops harvested by farmers. Players can also use farmer's natural behavior to throw food at other villagers for collecting crops.

