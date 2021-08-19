5 best AFK farms in Minecraft

Building farms is one of the most common activities in Minecraft. Players can obtain almost any resource using farms. Out of all farm types, AFK farms are among the most efficient in Minecraft.

Players can leave their computers or devices on, and the farm will continue working on its own. AFK farms will also continue to run while a player is busy working somewhere else. Most farms will keep running as long as they are in loaded chunks.

This article lists some amazing AFK farms that can still function in the absence of the player.

AFK farms in Minecraft

5) Iron farm

Iron farms rely on villagers to spawn iron golems after being frightened by pillagers or zombies. Iron golems spawned by villagers fall into a lava trap and die. Upon dying, these tanky mobs drop iron ingots and poppies. Iron farms are AFK-able and do not require a player to run them.

However, the chunk must be loaded for villagers to spawn iron golems. Players can use chunk loaders to run the farm if they travel away from it.

4) AFK fish farm

The Minecraft 1.16 update heavily nerfed AFK fish farms. They have become less efficient and slower, but players can still use them to get rare items like nautilus shells, saddles and name tags. Players can use an auto clicker to do AFK fishing in Minecraft.

To get the best loot, players will have to enchant their fishing rod with Luck of the Sea III and Lure III.

3) Pumpkin and melon farm

In Minecraft, pumpkins and melons grow in a similar manner. They grow from a stem onto the nearby block. Using observers, players can detect when a pumpkin or melon is ready to be harvested. Once it is ready, observers send a signal to pistons, who then break the pumpkin/melon. It is simple to build an AFK farm in Minecraft.

2) Bamboo farm

Bamboo can be farmed in a manner similar to pumkins and melons. Observers can detect if bamboo is ready for harvesting. When it grows, the observer will activate the piston to break the bamboo. It then gets collected by a hopper minecart system.

Bamboo is used as fuel in furnaces. With an automatic bamboo farm, players will have infinite fuel in Minecraft.

1) Gold XP farm

Using entity crushers, players can build highly efficient gold XP farms. After last year's Nether update, gold became a valuable resource in Minecraft. At some point, most players will need to make a gold farm to create bartering farms. Gold XP farms are completely AFK-able and provide tons of experience levels.

