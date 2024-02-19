5 best Minecraft alternatives to WorldEdit

The WorldEdit mod for Minecraft is a fantastic tool used for shaping entire worlds as well as creating structures within those worlds. However, even though WorldEdit is considered one of the premier mods for fine-tuning and building worlds from the bottom up, several alternatives can be explored as well, depending on what players prioritize.

Regardless of whether Minecraft fans want to sculpt terrain for their world or create detailed structures in it for any reason, several mods and bits of third-party software can accomplish the task. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to look at some of the best alternatives to WorldEdit in case players need a change of pace when creating their worlds.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five of the best WorldEdit alternatives for Minecraft

1) Litematica

Litematica allows Minecraft players to build by using schematics. (Image via Masady/CurseForge)

Litematica Download

Although it isn't necessarily ideal for creating terrain, Litematica is nonetheless a fantastic Minecraft mod for creating structures through the use of saving, loading, and importing in-game schematics. Through the use of hologram-styled projections, players can save/load a schematic and know where to place each respective block in a build, no matter how complex it is.

Thanks to several Creative Mode-friendly tools, a schematic verifier, a material list, and the ability to integrate various schematics that can be shared online, Litematica can help players create massive settlements, and other builds in a very short timeframe.

2) VoxelSniper

VoxelSniper excels at sculpting worlds on Minecraft servers. (Image via DaPuffin/YouTube)

VoxelSniper Download

VoxelSniper is technically a server plugin in Minecraft, but it performs the very same excellent world creation that players can expect from WorldEdit. Through varied and powerful brush tools, fans can create structures and landscapes alike with a very player-friendly interface and a low barrier of entry for learning its ins and outs.

It should be noted that the modern iteration of VoxelSniper is only available for Minecraft 1.18 and above if players are using Forge, but Spigot users can still access the 1.16 and 1.17 versions despite them no longer being supported. Moreover, VoxelSniper has a Fabric mod loader version currently in beta for game version 1.20.2.

3) MCEdit

MCEdit provides a fantastic Minecraft world editor with a simple UI. (Image via TheBlueCrusader/YouTube)

MCEdit Download

MCEdit won't be ideal for newer versions of Minecraft, as it hasn't been actively updated for quite some time, but it's still an excellent third-party tool for manipulating worlds on versions 1.7 to 1.11. Complete with a 3D world viewer and a very simple interface, players can actively sweep through their game world and manipulate blocks and environments without even opening the game.

Obviously, this tool isn't going to be ideal for players who are creating worlds in more modern versions of the game, but it might be useful for those who are creating throwback worlds on the classic versions of Minecraft.

4) Axiom

Some fans consider Axiom to be an improvement over WorldEdit. (Image via Moulberry/Modrinth)

Axiom Download

Combining the tools and interface, one might expect from major 3D modeling programs with live previews and contextual building options, Axiom has earned a massive following despite being a relatively new addition to the modding scene. Aimed at players who need a high degree of precision, Axiom is considered by some fans to be the new golden standard for world creation and editing.

With both building and editing modes, quality-of-life settings like improving flight speed or hotbar swapping, and client- and server-side functionality for both single-player worlds and servers, Axiom is the complete package when it comes to world creation.

5) WorldPainter

WorldPainter is a powerful third-party tool for sculpting landscapes. (Image via Lerfing/YouTube)

WorldPainter Download

If players want to create a world's terrain in a vast scope, WorldPainter may be a great option for them. Operating in a similar sense to an actual software painting program, WorldPainter allows fans to paint, sculpt, and decorate in-game terrain from a top-down perspective, similar to a seed map or through the built-in 3D terrain viewer.

With WorldPainter, players can carve out canyons, mountains, and plateaus while placing oceans and lakes, selectively inserting rare biomes, and even leaving finishing touches like trees, snow, and much more. All in all, if fans want to custom-tailor their world's terrain from the very beginning, WorldPainter is a simple and incredibly capable tool to do so.