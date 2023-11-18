10 best plugins for Minecraft servers (2023) 

In the dynamic landscape of Minecraft, server plugins play a critical role in shaping the gaming experience. These tools not only add new dimensions and features to the title but also enhance server management and player interaction. With a constantly growing repository of plugins, however, the task of selecting the right ones can be daunting.

This curated list of top plugins for Minecraft servers offers a diverse range of functionalities, catering to different aspects of the game, such as enhancing social interaction, optimizing performance, and offering extensive customization.

Each plugin has been chosen for its unique contribution to enriching the Minecraft server experience.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 great plugins for Minecraft servers in 2023

1) Simple Voice Chat

Get functional voice chat with this plugin (Image via Modrinth)

Simple Voice Chat introduces a fully functional voice chat system into Minecraft, significantly enhancing the game's social interaction and adventure elements. It allows players to communicate with each other in real time, providing a more immersive and collaborative gaming experience.

This feature is especially useful for coordinating large-scale projects or adventures and for fostering a sense of community among players. The plugin is designed to be user-friendly and integrates seamlessly with the game, ensuring that players of all skill levels can easily access and utilize the voice chat functionality.

This plugin is available for download on Modrinth.

2) Plasmo Voice

Add realism to in-game speech with this plugin (Image via Modrinth)

This plugin stands out with its proximity-based voice chat, which offers a realistic and immersive audio experience. It allows players to hear each other based on their in-game positions, adding a new layer of realism to Minecraft interactions.

Plasmo Voice is packed with features that go beyond just voice communication, like customizable settings for audio quality and range. It is perfect for players looking to enhance role-playing scenarios or simply make their gameplay more engaging and interactive.

This plugin is available for download on Modrinth.

3) Let Me Despawn

Manage large mob density with Let Me Despawn (Image via Modrinth)

Let Me Despawn focuses on improving server performance by optimizing the mob despawning rules. It addresses the issue of unintended persistent mobs, which can significantly hinder server efficiency. By tweaking these rules, the plugin ensures smoother gameplay, particularly in areas with high mob density.

This improvement in performance is especially beneficial for larger servers where managing mob populations is critical for maintaining gameplay quality and stability.

This plugin is available for download on Modrinth.

4) Chunky

Get better chunk loading with Chunky (Image via Modrinth)

Chunky is a highly efficient tool for pre-generating Minecraft world chunks. By doing this, it aids in server optimization and reduces load times, ensuring a smoother gameplay experience for players. This is particularly useful for large servers or those with extensive worlds, as it minimizes lag and improves server responsiveness.

The plugin's ability to pre-generate chunks quickly and efficiently makes it an indispensable tool for server administrators looking to enhance their world generation process.

This plugin is available for download on Modrinth.

5) ItemSwapper

Easily swap items with this plugin (Image via Modrinth)

ItemSwapper introduces a novel approach to inventory management in Minecraft. It allows players to hotswap items in their inventory, streamlining gameplay and adding a strategic element to item usage. This feature is particularly useful in fast-paced scenarios, where quick access to different items can be crucial.

The plugin's innovative design and functionality enhance the overall game mechanics, making inventory management more efficient and user-friendly.

This plugin is available for download on Modrinth.

6) Terra

Boost world generation with Terra (Image via Modrinth)

Terra serves as an advanced platform for world-generation modding and configuration. It provides server administrators with extensive tools to customize and create unique world environments, catering to servers that prioritize adventure and personalized world design.

The flexibility and depth of customization offered by Terra make it an ideal choice for servers looking to offer a distinctive and engaging gameplay experience.

This plugin is available for download on Modrinth.

7) CoreProtect

Protect your server with this helpful plugin (Image via Modrinth)

CoreProtect is an essential tool for large Minecraft servers, offering fast and efficient data logging and anti-griefing capabilities. It allows server administrators to easily roll back and restore any amount of damage, ensuring that the integrity of the server is maintained.

Designed with large server operations in mind, CoreProtect manages data effectively without impacting server performance, making it a top choice for maintaining server security and player satisfaction.

This plugin is available for download on Modrinth.

8) DiscordSRV

Easily link between Discord and Minecraft with this plugin (Image via Modrinth)

DiscordSRV creates a seamless bridge between Discord and Minecraft, offering a powerful and configurable tool for server communication and management. This plugin enables real-time communication between players and server administrators, facilitating coordination and community building.

Its customizable nature allows it to fit the specific needs of any server, making it a versatile and indispensable tool for server management.

This plugin is available for download on Modrinth.

9) Customizable Player Models

Create some finely tuned avatars with this plugin (Image via Modrinth)

This plugin allows players to personalize their Minecraft avatars, adding a unique touch to the game's social aspects. It opens up a world of customization options, enabling players to express their individuality through their avatars.

This feature enhances player engagement and allows for creative expression, making the Minecraft experience more personal and enjoyable.

This plugin is available for download on Modrinth.

10) CrazyCrates

Boost loot diversity with this plugin (Image via Modrinth)

CrazyCrates adds a dynamic element to servers by introducing unlimited crates with 10 different types to choose from. This plugin enhances adventure and minigame experiences, offering players a variety of rewards and surprises.

The diversity of crate types ensures that there is something for every player, making CrazyCratesan an exciting addition to any server looking to add more interactive and rewarding elements to the gameplay.

This plugin is available for download on Modrinth.