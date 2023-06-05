5 best world-generation features in Minecraft 1.20 update

The Minecraft 1.20 update is about to be launched in a few days. Mojang has finally revealed the release date and is in the release-candidate phase for it. Hence, players must know everything necessary about the new installment to be ready to jump into it. One of the most fascinating categories Mojang touches on with each update is world generation.

With the Minecraft 1.20 update, several aspects of world generation are about to change. There will be new biomes and structures added, along with almost all the existing structures getting new features as well. Here are all the interesting world-generation changes and additions to know about.

Top 5 world-generation changes and additions to Minecraft 1.20 update

1) Cherry Grove Biome

Cherry Grove is the brand new biome coming to the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Cherry Grove is arguably the biggest world-generation feature that is coming with the latest update. Thousands of players fell in love with it the moment Mojang revealed this biome. It is definitely one of the most beautiful areas in the entire game.

The said addition will generate new cherry trees and pink petals that can be farmed and crafted into other new wood blocks. It will mostly generate on top of mountains near meadow biomes.

2) Cherry Tree

Cherry Tree brings brand new wood set that can be used as a building block in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

With the Cherry Grove biome, there is another world generation feature that is coming with the update, i.e., Cherry Trees. These are a brand new type and made up of new blocks that players can use. Though they only grow naturally in the biome, their saplings can be planted in any other location on a grass block.

Cherry trees bring cherry wood set, which includes blocks like doors, slabs, planks, stairs, buttons, etc. Players are always craving for more wood options; hence, it is a welcome addition.

3) Trail Ruins

Trail ruins is a brand new location for archeology feature in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

The long-awaited archeology feature is finally coming to the game with the upcoming update. One of the major additions it will include is the new Trail Ruins structure that will generate in the world. These are ancient settlements that are long lost and buried either underground or underwater.

They will be made up of a plethora of blocks and will also consist of suspicious gravel blocks that can be brushed to obtain random blocks, including new pottery shards, armor trims, and music discs.

4) Suspicious sand and gravel block generation in structures

Suspicious sand blocks can be found in various structures including trail ruins in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Suspicious sand and gravel are fresh blocks that will now be generated on existing and new structures. These are a part of the archeology feature and will contain all kinds of random items. Players need to craft a new brush tool in order to excavate items from these blocks.

They will create structures like desert temples, desert wells, trail ruins, and ocean ruins. Hence, they are a major part of the world-generation changes as well.

5) Armor trim generation in structures

Armor trims generating as chest loot in existing structures in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Armor trims are fresh items that allow players to add all kinds of designs to any armor piece. Though they are new, most of them will be found as chest loot in various old exisiting structures like Ancient Cities, Bastian Remnants, Desert Temples, End Cities, etc.

Since almost every player would want to customize their armor parts, they will need to travel the in-game world once again to collect these new items.

