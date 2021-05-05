5 best Minecraft arrows for mobs

Minecraft is a sandbox survival game that launched over a decade ago. Since its official release, the game has received countless updates, introducing features such as new mobs, blocks, and items.

In Minecraft, players can make a variety of weapons to fight against mobs. A bow and arrow is one of the best weapons to take down enemies from a safe distance. Players can enchant their bows to increase the damage dealt with a single arrow.

Unfortunately, players cannot buff arrows with any enchantments. Instead, players can make tipped arrows using lingering potions. These arrows apply an effect upon hitting a mob or player.

Five best Minecraft arrows for mobs

#5 - Arrow of Harming

Arrows of harming deal instant damage (Image via Minecraft)

When shot from an unenchanted bow, one arrow of harming can deal five and a half hearts worth of instant damage. Players can craft eight arrows of harm using eight arrows and one lingering potion of harming.

Don't try to hit undead mobs with arrows of harming, as it will heal them instead. These arrows are well-suited for fighting living mobs like pillagers, ravagers, and such.

#4 - Arrow of Healing

Healing arrows can harm undead mobs (Image via Minecraft)

Other than recovery, the arrow for healing has another hidden usage in Minecraft. Players can use arrows of healing to deal damage to undead mobs. Some of the most common undead mobs that players face are zombies, skeletons, and zombie piglins. Players can use these arrows to heal themselves as well as fight these mobs.

#3 - Arrow of Poison

Eight arrows and a lingering poison potion makes eight poison arrows (Image via Minecraft)

Most players hate the effects of poison, as it reduces hitpoints to half a heart. It does not kill a mob, but leaves them one shot away from death. Arrow of poison is also effective in PVP battles, as it can deal extra damage.

#2 - Arrow of Weakness

Making arrows of weakness (Image via Minecraft)

An arrow of weakness reduces the overall damage done by a mob in Minecraft. It lasts for 11 seconds and reduces the damage by four points. One of the primary uses of the weakness effect is to cure zombified villagers. Crafting arrows of weakness is cheaper than using splash potions for curing villagers.

#1 - Normal Arrows

Players can craft arrows with a flint, stick, and feather.(Image via Minecraft)

Nothing beats the usual arrows in Minecraft. With the help of the infinity enchantment, players can use infinite arrows while keeping only one arrow in their inventory. Players can use regular arrows to kill almost all types of mobs.