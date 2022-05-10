5 best Minecraft Beachside House Design blueprints

As a building game at heart, there are a plethora of things to create in Minecraft. Naturally, one of the most popular to create is extravagant houses.

Such houses can come in all shapes and sizes, but few come close to the beauty and elegance of a beachside house design. For those in search of some great beachside house Minecraft designs, this helpful guide will list not just one, but five of the absolute best choices from around the internet.

Top five best Minecraft Beachside House build tutorials

5) Exotic Beach House

Up first is this brilliant tutorial from Minecraft YouTuber "CurtisBuilds." It showcases how to build an incredibly sleek and stylish Exotic Beach House build with many cool amenities such as a balcony, open plan living space, and much more.

This build is also relatively compact, so it makes a great option for those that may be just getting started out and are thus limited in resources. It's also great for those building in limited space scenarios, such as when playing on Minecraft towny servers for example.

4) Modern Beach Mansion

For those looking for a build with a little more size to it, this next choice by popular Minecraft YouTuber "Creative Craft" is a great option. It looks absolutely stunning and has enough rooms to support multiple people living inside at the same time.

While the build might look hugely expensive from the outside, in reality, this isn't really the case as all of the required build materials are relatively easy to obtain. More specifically, this build only needs:

White concrete

Stone

Sandstone

Oak planks

Quartz Slab

Sandstone slab

Sea lantern

Black stained glass

Dirt

3) Small Beach House

This next design by popular YouTuber "sv Gravity" proves that sometimes size isn't everything. This uniquely compact beach house might be small, but it has all of the amenities that any good survival house should have, including tons of storage space, smelting room, and space to sleep.

All in all, this build is definitely a great choice for those just getting started with the game and only uses materials that are easy to obtain in survival mode. It's also not lacking in the style department and is aesthetically pleasing in a cutesy manner due to its compact size.

2) Artisan Stylish Beach House

Next up is this contemporary-styled Minecraft beach house from YouTuber "Laya Minecraft." For those looking for a stylish build that will certainly turn heads, this particular choice is a brilliant option as it has a unique modern look to it that few other builds out there can match.

In terms of design, this build features two floors with a rooftop balcony and open planned living space. There's also room for an outdoor farm on the bottom floor, thus this build also makes a great choice for when playing Minecraft survival mode.

1) Easy to Build Beach House

Last but certainly not least is this build tutorial from YouTuber "Smithers Boss." While this build may look complex at first, it earns its spot at the top of this list thanks to the easy-to-follow nature of the tutorial.

While this build looks brilliant, it's also highly practical, with features such as an outdoor balcony, indoor storage space, and even two bedrooms. For those looking to ball on a budget, this build is also a great option as it is very conservative with its required resources.

Thanks to its open air style, the design requires only a few stacks of easy to obtain materials such as quartz, wood, and brick to construct.

