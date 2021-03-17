5 best Minecraft Bedrock addons for survival in 2021

Addons in Minecraft are an awesome way for players to further customize their game by adding never-before-seen features.

Minecraft addons are basically Bedrock's version of Java Edition mods. Addons are very similar to mods because they are files that players can add to their game for including custom modifications to Minecraft.

This ranges from small changes like new mobs to entire mini-game scenarios, such as Castle Siege, an official Minecraft addon made by Sethbling.

Addons are very versatile; not only can they change the look of mobs, but they can also change their behavior.

Top 5 Minecraft Bedrock addons for survival in 2021

#5 - Cave Update Add-on

Image via Minecraft

With version 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update right on the horizon, an addon has been made that mimics the extensive Cave update. This addon is great for players who want an unofficial preview of what's to come in the future update.

Download the Cave update Add-on here.

Advertisement

#4 - ActualGuns 3D

Not only does this addon have beautiful 3D models, but it's also super fun and detailed. It adds brand new weapons to Minecraft, such as guns. This addon features nine fully 3D guns that are very realistic.

Download ActualGuns 3D here.

#3 - New Player Animation

Image via Minecraft

The New Player Animation addon is a unique one that, as the name suggests, adds brand new animations to players. This addon makes players move and function more realistically, which is very creative.

Download New Player Animation here.

#2 - More Tools Addon

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

The More Tools Addon is perfect for players who have an abundance of lapis, redstone, and quartz.

This addon allows players to make tools out of ores that normally cannot craft tools. More Tools adds over 100 brand new tools and over 15 new decorative blocks to Minecraft.

Download More Tools Addon here.

#1 - Ben 10 Add-on

Image via Minecraft

The Ben 10 Add-on is great for players who want to reminisce about childhood memories while playing Minecraft.

In this addon, players can transform into different aliens to fight monsters, just like Ben in Ben 10. They can even summon Ben himself.

Players can also find the Omnitrix in the game, which is the watch that allows Ben to transform into aliens.

Download the Ben 10 Add-on here.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the article's writer.