5 best add-ons for Minecraft Bedrock Edition in January 2021

Minecraft add-ons for Bedrock are a great way for Windows 10, Pocket Edition, and console players to add more interesting aspects to their game.

Add-ons in Minecraft Bedrock is a broad term. They include mods, modpacks, resource packs, adventure maps, and more. Minecraft add-ons are essentially everything else that can be added to the game.

There are thousands of add-ons, so it can be stressful for players to find the perfect one. This article lists five add-ons of different varieties so that players can find the perfect add-on easily.

Top 5 Minecraft add-ons for Bedrock in January 2021

#5 - Translations

Image via Minecraft

The Translations add-on isn't the most fun one out there, but it can be beneficial for those who need it.

This add-on brings the translation function from Minecraft Java Edition into Bedrock Edition. It is perfect for players who are not fluent in English and want to have their native language available in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Download Translations here.

Advertisement

#4 - SuperHeroes Mod

Image via Minecraft

Ever wanted to be a superhero, just like in movies? This is the perfect add-on for players who say yes to that question. In SuperHeroes Mod, players can suit up into their favorite superheroes.

In this add-on, players simply have to put on the full suit of whichever hero they please, and they will then be able to adopt their powers. This adds many unique features to the game that players don't usually have, such as flight while in survival mode.

Download SuperHeroes Mod here.

#3 - Cave Update

Image via Minecraft

This Minecraft Bedrock add-on is great for players who enjoy spending time exploring caves and mining. It brings many different new features to Minecraft, and the add-on is mainly based on the 1.17 update that will be coming soon.

With this add-on, cave biomes, new weapons, new mobs, and more will be added to Minecraft.

Some new structures or items a player may find while using this add-on include:

Advertisement

Spider Nest: A spider filled hole, which can be quite dangerous if fallen into, but gives substantial loot.

Ancient Nether Portal: Abandoned nether portals, which are typically missing a few blocks of obsidian, but if repaired, they can be used as normal nether portals.

Vases: Vases look similar to flower pots, but when broken, they can drop a variety of loot.

Iron and Gold Chests: These two chests spawn underground, with gold chests usually spawning further down. To open the chests, players must have iron and gold keys.

And way more!

This add-on brings many new items, weapons, structures, and more to vanilla Minecraft, making the game more interesting.

Download Cave Update here.

#2 - Madoku Craft Bedrock

Image via Minecraft

Texture packs are awesome for players who are tired of the normal look of Minecraft and want to spice things up.

Madoku Craft for Minecraft Bedrock gives the entire game a smoother and more simplistic feel. The blocks are less detailed than they are in vanilla Minecraft, so they appear less busy and more fluid.

This add-on, which is a texture pack, gives a brand new look to Minecraft without completely losing the original look of vanilla Minecraft.

Download Madoku Craft for Bedrock here.

Advertisement

#1 - Aardvark's Dragons

Image via Minecraft

Is anything really more awesome than dragons? With this Minecraft bedrock add-on, players can add realistic dragons to their Minecraft. Dragons can be ridden, named, and healed using meat. Many new items are also added to this add-on.

This Minecraft bedrock add-on adds Dragons to the overworld, which players can ride and heal.

New items added to the game include:

Undyed Dragon Egg: The egg that spawns dragons. All that a player needs to do is dye the egg with regular dye that corresponds to the color dragon they want.

Crystal Carrot: Similar to a golden carrot, but more expensive to make. Crystal carrots are needed to craft an undyed dragon egg.

Zeus Soup: When consumed, the zeus soup gives 1 hunger, strength 3, and speed 3, for about a minute.

Crafting recipes for these items can be found at the link below.

Download Aardvark's Dragons here.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many such maps, it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference.)