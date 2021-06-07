5 best Minecraft Bedrock seeds to try before 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 is officially set to be published on June 8. The update will be issued for both Java and Bedrock Edition on the same day for all devices.

The 1.17 update doesn't feature any significant world generation changes, but it includes the new amethyst geodes. Due to this, some older seeds may be affected.

Players can load the seeds they want early in the 1.16 version and then upgrade the world to 1.17. This way, players can keep the features of 1.16 seeds and enjoy the 1.17 game content by unloading new chunks.

The following are some amazing seeds for players to try before Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 releases.

Minecraft Bedrock seeds to try before 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

#5 - An island village near an ocean monument

Village on an island (Image via u/ricecake1111113)

Seed: 99310651

Version: 1.16

Coordinates: -750/70/-250

In this Minecraft Bedrock seed, a plain biome village generates on top of an island. The village has a church, a farmer, and a blacksmith house. Thanks to farmers and haybales, players won't face a food shortage.

While traveling to this village, players might face an ocean monument. Don't worry, as the village is at a safe distance from the monument. Near the village, players can also find a beautiful flower forest biome.

#4 - Three fossils in a stronghold

Three fossils (Image via u/EdyMapCreator2)

Seed: -1821019473

Version: 1.16

Coordinates: 868/40/-650

Fossils are one of the rarest structures in Minecraft. Though they are pretty common in soul sand valleys, finding them in the overworld is rare. The seed features three fossils in the nearest stronghold.

Players can also find a village with a blacksmith at spawn and another village near the stronghold.

#3 - Ruined portal near a village with a blacksmith

Village near a ruined portal (Image via u/EdyMapCreator2)

Seed: 1230949730

Version: 1.16

Coordinates: spawn

In this Minecraft seed, players will spawn near a plains village. The special thing about this village is the blacksmith house and ruined portal. Lucky players can get valuables from the loot chests.

#2 - The seed with seven biome

Seed: 2079142724

Version: 1.16

Coordinates: spawn

This seed is heaven for all Minecraft builders. In this seed, the spawn point is surrounded by seven different biomes. There are also many loot structures in these biomes. Players can find badlands, savanna, desert, tundra, and more.

#1 - Village, ravine, and stronghold

Seed: -455898347

Version: 1.16

Coordinates: spawn

From looking at the overworld, this seed is amazing for Minecraft speedrunners. Players can kill the iron golem to get iron and take beds from the villager. After making a bucket, go to the ravine and build a portal.

Players can travel to the nether, and after making eyes of the ender, they can head to the end for slaying the ender dragon.

