5 best Minecraft bedroom design ideas

A bedroom can be one of the most important rooms in a Minecraft build. It's where players will sleep, store many of their items and decorate the most. It can also be where players' pets live, so the bedroom is a big part of the house.

There are plenty of different ways to make a bedroom and they can all turn out quite nice. Here are a few design ideas to spice it up.

Bedroom design ideas for Minecraft players to try out

5) Flower pots

Jeracraft @JeremyJeracraft #minecraft How have I only just realised you can put flowering_azalea in a flower pot lol EPIC #cavesandcliffs How have I only just realised you can put flowering_azalea in a flower pot lol EPIC #cavesandcliffs #minecraft https://t.co/bSy0naggCH

Flower pots can be hard to come by since they're not easy to craft. If players can find a desert village, though, they're in luck. Using these all around the house can make a big difference, especially in the bedroom.

Unfortunately, using slabs next to the bed won't work, but players can place a flower pot on the blocks beside their bed for a nice nightstand. Many plants, including new azaleas, can be put in the pots to give plenty of options.

4) Fireplace

justice @JusticeMillls happy late Valentine’s Day, I didn’t get you anything but let’s relax by the romantic Minecraft fireplace happy late Valentine’s Day, I didn’t get you anything but let’s relax by the romantic Minecraft fireplace https://t.co/1VTGamwZGs

Having a fireplace in a bedroom can be really amusing and even more fun to build. The best way to do it is on the wall with a couple of blocks of Netherrack. These will burn forever unless put out manually.

Using glass panes to separate them from the rest of the room is a nice design touch, too. The only issue is that wood, a common building block, is flammable, so players need to build a chimney or something to block the wood from burning.

3) Enclosed bed

Beds can be enclosed with glass panes (Image via Mojang)

The best way to make an enclosed bed is to use glass panes. These can be colored to match the room, but they can connect from the floor to the ceiling to make the bed look even better.

It's not quite the same as a canopy bed, but it is the closest thing to it in Minecraft thus far.

2) Pets

JWolf @JWolf1765



Apparently the Wolves+ pet animation also works in first person! I had no idea until just now! I thought I would need to use the player.json for that.. #Minecraft If you walk up to someone else's tamed wolf, you're now given the option to pet it. In other news -Apparently the Wolves+ pet animation also works in first person! I had no idea until just now! I thought I would need to use the player.json for that.. If you walk up to someone else's tamed wolf, you're now given the option to pet it. In other news -Apparently the Wolves+ pet animation also works in first person! I had no idea until just now! I thought I would need to use the player.json for that.. 😅 #Minecraft https://t.co/PONsOeCrN9

This doesn't have to be elaborate, but a bedroom that involves pets is always a good idea. This can be with a small dog bed, a small dog house, or a slab or block for the cats to stand on.

Either way, incorporating pets into the bedroom is a great way to make the house feel like a home.

1) Lanterns

Lanterns are more expensive to craft than torches, but they do give off slightly more light. Torches have a light level of 14, while lanterns have 15. They also look better and can be designed better.

Lanterns can be placed on the blocks beside the bed or on the ceiling hanging down. This can also be done with chains to create any type of light design players might want. They're arguably the best item to design a Minecraft bedroom with.

Edited by R. Elahi