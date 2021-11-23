5 Minecraft biomes to find Netherite

Minecraft is a vast game with innumerable items for players to interact with. Some are common and can be found anywhere, and some are hidden deep within the walls of mysterious and dangerous realms. One of these rare and strong items is Netherite.

Minecraft has a feature where players can wear armor, craft weapons, and tools for fighting and working. These tools and armor have various levels depending on what they're made of. Netherite is one of the rarest materials in the game and the strongest material for crafting tools and armor.

Biomes to efficiently find Netherite in Minecraft

Netherite is found in the form of Ancient Debris blocks, which naturally generate in the Nether biomes. Although these are extremely rare blocks buried deep within the walls, some Nether biomes have more than others.

5) Soul Sand Valley

Soul Sand Valley in Nether (Image via Minecraft)

The Soul Sand Valley Biome is one of the least favorite biomes for finding Ancient Debris. Players won't walk fast in this biome due to soul sand, and there are fewer chances to find Ancient Debris in this biome.

4) Basalt Deltas

Basalt Deltas in Nether (Image via Minecraft)

The Basalt Deltas are slightly better than the Soul Sand Valley as players won't need to walk slow, but this biome has one of the most dangerous terrain generations. Random deep lava holes and vertical terrain make it unsuitable for mining ancient debris.

3) Crimson Forest

Crimson Forest in Nether (Image via Minecraft)

Crimson Forest is a pretty good biome specifically for mining Ancient Debris. The biome is filled with Netherrack and Crimson Nylium, which are easy to mine. Hence, players can find the rare Ancient Debris more efficiently in this biome.

2) Warped Forest

Warped Forest in Nether (Image via Minecraft)

Like Crimson Forest, the Warped Forest biome is also a good biome for mining Ancient Debris. This biome is made up of Warped Nylium and Netherrack blocks, which are easily breakable. Hence, players can mine or explode these blocks and find Ancient Debris.

1) Nether Wastes

Nether Wastes (Image via Minecraft)

Nether Wastes is the most common biome in the Nether realm. Being the most common, it is the best biome for finding the most amount of Ancient Debris. Netherrack is one of the easiest blocks to mine in the game, making this biome perfect for blasting through and finding the rare Ancient Debris block.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

