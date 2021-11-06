5 best Minecraft blocks for building castles

Just like real life, Minecraft castles can come in a plethora of different shapes and sizes. Minecraft castles can also vary in style, and players can opt for a classic medieval look or even switch it up and go for a more modern-looking design.

If one thing is for sure when it comes to Minecraft castles, though, it's that some blocks are much more popular and widely used than others when constructing castles.

This article will look at 5 of the best blocks to use in any Minecraft castle design. All in all, this should be the perfect bit of inspiration for fans of Minecraft building servers and also those planning their next epic castle build.

Top 5 best blocks to use when styling a Minecraft castle build

5) Stone brick block

The classic stone brick block is an instant go-to when styling any medieval build, and its design is simple but effective in helping the block fit into almost any surrounding.

What's more is that the stone brick block is also relatively cheap to craft, only requiring smooth stone in its crafting recipe.

4) Cobblestone

Cobblestone may be one of the cheapest building resources in Minecraft, but this doesn't stop it from looking great on a certain type of rustic style build.

Furthermore, cobblestone blocks are perfect for being used in a classic Minecraft castle design due to their decaying appearance. Gamers can use the block to help produce an effect of a structure that has stood the test of time.

3) Prismarine

Gamers looking to build an underwater castle may be interested in using the prismarine block. This block is also relatively cheap, and can be found in abundance in ocean monuments.

Furthermore, prismarine can also be used sparingly in modern castle designs, allowing gamers to style a futuristic type build.

2) Smooth stone

Although smooth stone is marginally less cheap than cobblestone because it must be smelted or obtained with a silk touch pickaxe before use, it's still a great block to use when building a Minecraft castle.

Smooth stone can also be used to produce a more natural-looking effect, which is perfect for producing a castle that looks to be unworn and freshly constructed.

1) Gray concrete

Last but definitely not least is gray concrete. This block is indeed relatively expensive, but can pay dividends in making any castle build stand out from the rest.

Although concrete is not used in traditional castle designs, this block can easily turn even the most basic castle designs into something special.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

