5 best Minecraft blocks for building underwater bases

Building bases in Minecraft is one of the most amusing and essential things, as players will need a safe place. As Minecraft is an old game, many players have been playing it for years now.

The majority of the old players have gotten bored of building bases the traditional way and want to try something new. The ocean is a great place to build. To create anything underwater, players should use dry sponges to drain the water from the area they are working in.

Minecraft: Best underwater building blocks

5) Sea lantern

Sea lanterns (Image via Minecraft)

Sea lanterns are one of the best blocks for light sources in the game. They can be found in ocean monuments and can also be crafted using prismarine shards and crystals. Instead of using torches, players can replace blocks at a few places with sea lanterns in their base to improve the overall look.

4) Glass

An all-glass underwater base made by u/alex-the-gr8 (Image via Reddit)

All the effort the player has put in to create a base underwater will go in vain if they cannot enjoy the view. Glass can be used to create windows to see through. Many players have also created bases that are entirely made of glass blocks only.

To make an all-glass base, players should keep a pickaxe with the Silk Touch enchantment with themselves. Using it, they will be able to break glass blocks and recollect them.

3) Dark oak

Dark oak blocks in coral reef (Image via Minecraft)

When it comes to the best blocks for building a base, wood is always going to be on the list. Players can use any type of oak wood they prefer, but dark oak looks the best in coral reefs and other bright ocean biomes.

2) Prismarine

Dark prismarine blocks (Image via Minecraft)

There are three different variants of prismarine, and each one of them is generated in ocean monuments. Prismarine blocks have unique textures, especially dark prismarine that look fantastic in lukewarm ocean.

1) Quartz

Also Read

Quartz is the most commonly used block whenever someone wants to create a futuristic build. The best thing about quartz is how clean the block looks. The coral reef is the perfect place to create an underwater base using quartz.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rohit Mishra