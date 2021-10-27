5 best Minecraft blocks to get in the Nether

Minecraft hosts three different realms: the Overworld, the Nether, and the End. Every realm has a different purpose and spawns different resources, mobs, and blocks. Some structures are exclusive to their respective realms.

The Nether realm is the equivalent of the Underworld in Minecraft. It boasts a fiery, red landscape crawling with fire and hostile mobs. Huge rivers of lava flow for miles, and at the bottom of each Nether generation lies a gigantic lake of lava. However, there are some blocks found exclusively in the Nether. Mentioned below are five of the best blocks in the Nether.

5 most useful Minecraft blocks in the Nether

5) Soul sand

A soul sand valley (Image via Minecraft)

Soul sand is commonly found in the Nether. It is found below Y level 34, in the Nether waste biome, and also generates in soul sand valleys. It is used to farm Nether Wart in Nether Fortresses. Soul sand is used to construct a spawning structure for the Wither boss mob.

Soul sand slows the movement of players and mobs that walk or run on it. This effect can be mitigated with the Soul Walker enchantment being used on boots.

4) Nether Gold Ore

Nether Gold Ore blocks are found extensively in the Nether. When mined with a pickaxe, they drop gold nuggets, which can be turned into pieces of gold weapons, tools, and especially armor, since gold armor stops Piglins from attacking the player on sight. However, if Piglins spot the player mining this ore, they will immediately become hostile to the player.

3) Nether Quartz Ore

Nether Quartz ore is a common material found in the Nether. It is white in color and drops Nether Quartz when mined with a pickaxe. The large amount of Nether Quartz ore available in the Nether, coupled with the amount of experience it drops when mined, makes Nether Quartz Ore one of the fastest ways to level up in Minecraft.

2) Glowstone

Glowstone hanging from the Nether ceiling (Image via Minecraft)

Glowstone is a light-emitting block that is found in the Nether, hanging from ceilings and overhangs. It can also spawn in some bastion remnants. Glowstone is one of the most beautiful blocks in Minecraft, being used in all sorts of builds due to its light-emitting nature. When mined, it drops glowstone dust, which can be turned back into glowstone blocks.

1) Ancient Debris

Ancient Debris is a rare resource found in the Nether. It serves as the parent resource for Netherite, the strongest and most durable substance in Minecraft. Netherite is used to make weapons, tools, and armor. Ancient Debris has high blast resistance, which makes it immune to normal explosions. It cannot be burned in any form of lava and floats on lava. Y level 15 is the most profitable level for Ancient Debris.

Many players avoid staying in the Nether for long periods of time due to the dangerous atmosphere of the realm and the risk of losing valuable items and progress. However, the aforementioned resources are some of the best in the game, and in the Nether, high risk is awarded with high rewards.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

