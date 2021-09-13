5 best Minecraft bridge designs

Bridges are an extremely useful tool for Minecraft players required to cross a body of water to get to their base. Of course, a bridge doesn’t always have to be over water, but that is its most common usage.

Building bridges in Minecraft can be quite fun as they are not too difficult for beginners. However, bridges such as the one seen above require massive amounts of skill.

Five most enjoyable Minecraft bridge designs

5) Basic Wooden Bridge

A basic wooden bridge (Image via Reddit)

The classic wooden bridge is a great option for players just starting out in their Minecraft worlds.

Gamers may be surprised at how much detail they can create with just wood. However, the bridge above utilizes many wood block types, such as stairs, wood logs, fences, and even slabs. Users cannot go wrong with this classic wooden bridge design.

4) Detailed Stone Bridge

The next best thing (Image via Reddit)

Those who want a more solid structure will want to upgrade from a wood to a stone bridge.

The bridge above looks absolutely stunning as it passes over a small river, creating a circular overpass. This bridge is built mainly out of stone bricks, stairs, and slabs. The designer also used lanterns on fences to make this bridge really pop.

3) Massive Bridge with Tower

What a gorgeous view (Image via minecraftforum)

The bridge design seen above is extremely breathtaking. While it doesn’t use much block variation, the sheer detail and block depth make the pillars look massively satisfying.

This vast bridge leads to a lone tower, which towers over the landscape. Fans cannot argue the beauty of this design, and the view must be insane from the top of the tower.

2) Small Bridge

Small yet interesting (Image via blogspot)

The image above provides two small bridge designs in one. The floor of these bridges is made of campfires, which looks surprisingly good.

The bridge to the left uses signs and trapdoors to act as its rails, and the one on the right utilizes leads and fence posts to create a rope guard-rail. This lead utilization is extremely creative and provides a wonderful effect.

The YouTube video above showcases how to create a rope bridge in Minecraft.

1) City on a Bridge

An entire city on a bridge (Image via u/omgroflgame on Reddit)

The bridge design seen above is likely one of the most unique bridge designs in Minecraft history. The designer of this build created a bridge large enough to fit an entire city on.

This bridge also acts as a functional bridge, connecting two pieces of land separated by water. Readers can also see two massive castles on each end of the bridge, apart from a few boats floating in the water.

