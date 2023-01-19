5 best Minecraft building mods in 2023

Building is one of the core practices in Minecraft, and there are virtually endless possibilities when it comes to construction. Be that as it may, players can expand on their in-game options using mods.

Building mods for Minecraft come in countless shapes and sizes, from small-scale improvements to huge collections of blocks and items. What a player decides to utilize depends partly on their preference and what they're looking for. Since there are so many options available, sometimes finding the right mod to get players started with expanding their building capabilities can be tricky.

Fortunately, some of the top mods are a great way to improve builds before branching out and finding additional modifications.

Five Minecraft building mods worth trying as of January 2023

1) Compact Machines (1.19.2)

Automation can be compressed into a single block with Compact Machines (Image via davenonymous/CurseForge)

Implementing redstone machinery into Minecraft builds can greatly help automation and create some pretty cool functions and effects. However, hiding all of a player's redstone blocks, so they don't stand out in the build doesn't always look particularly great. This is where Compact Machines comes in, as it adds new blocks that can have entire systems of machines placed within them, performing their intended functions without the need to string about redstone dust or cover up comparators.

It's even possible to create connections between your miniaturized machine compartments through the use of tunnel technology.

2) Chisels & Bits (1.19.2)

Chisels & Bits allows Minecraft players to break away and place pieces of a block how they wish (Image via AlgorithmX2/CurseForge)

For many Minecraft players, the game's blocks hold the same properties when it comes to their structure and textures. What players see is what they get. However, Chisels & Bits is a mod that vastly changes this notion, allowing players to chip away at individual portions and sides of a block. These chipped pieces can be combined with other fragments or reassembled into a different order, creating many possibilities for building and decorating without introducing new blocks or decorations outright.

3) MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod (1.12.2)

Crimson/Warped Fungus furniture in MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod (Image via MrCrayfish/CurseForge)

While it's one thing to build a structure in Minecraft, filling it with the right furniture is another task in and of itself. Players can only do so much using the game's existing blocks, which is why MrCrayFish's Furniture Mod is so excellent. The mod adds over 80 distinct and unique pieces of furniture, many of them fully functional for their purposes (mailboxes, outdoor grills, cabinets, and drawers, to name a few). This mod is one ofthea few that can truly breathe life into a Minecraft build and transform with its fantastic interactable blocks.

4) Building Gadgets (1.18.2)

Creating a structure in Minecraft block by block can be quite a chore. However, players can add, remove, and edit blocks using a few handy in-game tools with the Building Gadgets mod. Players can target blocks or clusters of blocks and then exchange them with other blocks, copy and paste the selected areas, create various structures with mode selection, or blow the whole thing up with the destruction tool. This mod not only speeds up the building process but it saves tool durability when mistakes are made, and blocks need to be removed.

5) Create (1.19.2)

A massive tech mod that streamlines automation, Create is a mod that provides a huge array of building possibilities while keeping Minecraft players' customizations in mind. With the assistance of the in-game documentation known as Ponder, players will rapidly be creating new gadgets and implementing them into their build projects, old and new alike. Players can construct entire systems of transit or a working assembly line in a factory with the new technology the mod provides. Any structure fans can build can become animated and automated through the Create mod.

