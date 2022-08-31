5 best Minecraft builds from Reddit in 2022

Minecraft builders worldwide create some truly impressive constructs, and Reddit is one of the best sites to aggregate many of these builds. In 2022, creators have shared truly breathtaking builds in complexity and scope.

These particular Minecraft creations come in many different forms and possess their own unique themes. They have received resoundingly high support and appreciation on the platform, earning the status of some of the most incredible builds of 2022.

While it's impossible to document all of the best builds this year, it doesn't hurt to look at some of the top creations on Reddit. Minecraft players can find some of the most popular and well-received builds below.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft: Five of Reddit's most beloved builds of 2022

5) Registan of Samarkand

A real-world-inspired build like this is undoubtedly worth inspiring awe (Image via u/pkmncar/Reddit)

Some of the best Minecraft builds the community has seen are recreations of the wonderful architecture we've seen in the real world. This build by Redditor pkmncar is a breathtaking reformation of Uzbekistan's Registan, a major feature of the ancient Timurid city of Samarkand.

The city was one of the most sterling examples of early Islamic architecture during the Timurid Empire's renaissance. It functioned as a town square surrounded by three madrasas, schools of Islamic learning. This recreation consists of thousands of blocks and is a sight to behold.

4) Tempest

This build is a gorgeous still image of remarkable detail (Image via u/Sampanyo/Reddit)

Some Minecraft builds are so gorgeous they can almost be reminiscent of a painting. One such creation by Sampanyo on Reddit is known as Tempest, a build that features a naval ship braving a powerful storm. The build consists of thousands of blocks and reaches over 256 blocks high, and it has remarkable detail from the ship down to the waves.

Regardless of what angle players are examining this creation from, it can captivate visually, and that's undoubtedly what the builder envisioned when they set out to create this massive project.

3) Sea Diary

Sea Diary rendered with an underwater filter (Image via u/IamKimchiboy/Reddit)

Mega-cities are some of the most popular Minecraft builds on Reddit, and it's apparent why this is the case. This build by IamKimchiboy is reminiscent of the ancient underwater city of Atlantis.

Granted, the creation was built in the standard Overworld instead of underwater, but a few filters can go a long way in making this city appear as if it was constructed below the waves. The builder even created entire schools of fish and some rising shafts of bubbles to better provide the impression that the city is right at home on the floor of the ocean.

2) Gorgeous Landscape

Gorgeous mega-builds don't stop at structures (Image via u/McMeddon/Reddit)

While builders might not immediately think of it, gorgeous builds can be made from terrain in addition to creating large complex structures. This magnificent build features various terrain forms from mountains, forests, rivers, and even a large volcano.

It's a shame this world wasn't generated by Minecraft itself, as it'd likely make it one of the most impressive world seeds the game can generate. Regardless, the builder did provide a downloadable link for curious players who would like to build this creation, which can be found here.

1) Starry Night

One of van Gogh's glorious impressionist works was remade in Minecraft (Image via u/ChrisDaCow/Reddit)

Art comes in many forms, and sometimes it inspires the creations that builders can craft. This build is an absolutely perfect example, as Redditor ChrisDaCow recreated one of the most notable works by Dutch impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh, The Starry Night.

Comprised of countless blocks, the creator formed not only the gorgeous swirling night sky in the build but also the many town buildings resting at its base. The oil painting is considered by many to be van Gogh's finest work, and the very same can potentially be said for the brilliant builder who recreated it in-game.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi