5 best Minecraft bunkers to build 

Minecraft is a game that encourages kids and adults to be creative with their designs. This sandbox game can be played in several ways, but most players enjoy the limitless options to create unique builds.

Creative players have displayed impressive structures. But bunkers have mostly caught the community's imagination. The following section dives into the five best bunker designs made by players. Note some of the design intricacies and follow those practices during your build.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft bunkers are great for survival mode

5) Underground Bunker House

The house is an essential structure required to build a bunker. If the structure is underground, ensure it's located near a forest or jungle biome to access plenty of wood and other natural resources.

Players should recreate this build on a survival server. This amazing bunker design is easy to make and gives off a classy look. YouTuber BigTonyMC made the video above.

4) Clever Survival Bunker

If you're looking for a bunker that's easy to build, the Clever Survival Bunker is your best bet. It's also great if you want something that's easy to defend and expand. You can live in this bunker too. This would be an amazing build to test on a building server.

The basic layout of this bunker is similar to the "classic" Minecraft house. It has a storage room, an enchanting room, and much more. It is all accessible via a secret entrance in the ground, made with redstone and pistons. It is easy to recreate but can be complicated without a guide. Check out the tutorial by popular Minecraft YouTuber Mumbo Jumbo.

3) Modern Survival Bunker

Survival bunkers are a great way to get started in Minecraft building. They're an easy build and can be a fun exercise. However, these bunkers come with their share of challenges.

Survival bunkers have several iterations. Some are underground, and some have even been built in an abandoned subway tunnel. Each type of bunker serves a unique purpose. But if you’re looking for a good all-around bunker that protects against the elements and hostile mobs (and even functions as a home), consider the modern survival bunker.

This is a pretty simple build compared to some of the others on this list, but it works just as well for survival mode without worrying about any redstone. This fantastic bunker was made by the Minecraft YouTuber TheNeoCubest.

2) WWII Defence Bunker

The WWII Defence Bunker is one of the best Minecraft bunker builds, and for good reason. It’s easy to make and you can get it up in no time at all. Check out the tutorial above by the fantastic YouTuber Mr Mirror for a great video on creating it.

The WWII Defence Bunker is perfect for those looking to make a bunker that looks sturdy and defends well. The design of this bunker takes inspiration from World War II bunkers. It's easy to build and will only take about half an hour, depending on how fast you can build.

1) Hidden Redstone Bunker

There’s no denying the fact that redstone is one of the most important blocks in Minecraft. It provides you with a way to do all kinds of things, including building computers and other useful gadgets.

The great thing about redstone is that it can be hidden away behind walls or floors so that other players won’t know what you have set up in your base until they stumble across it by chance.

The Hidden Redstone Bunker is an excellent example of this kind of secret underground base where you can hide all your valuable resources. This particular bunker was built by YouTube Twiistz, who shared their design with the public for inspiration. This specific bunker was made to be hidden under lava.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes