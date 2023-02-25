5 best Minecraft bus builds

Minecraft has been around for a very long time and is still as popular as ever. People often have some of the most fun building in the game, and making cool and unique builds is a process that players look forward to the most.

They love to build cities within Minecraft, and cities require buses, from those for school to coach to city-wide use, and more! In this article, we'll examine five different types that you can build and use in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Buses would look fantastic in Minecraft city builds

1) School bus

A school bus is one the most popular vehicles in Minecraft by far, and for good reason. It can transport children to and from school, making it a must-have for any parent who is busy working and unable to bring their kid to school. You might be wondering why this matters for a Minecraft build. Usually it might not, but this would be great for a roleplay server.

While there are many different versions of this bus available online, this is definitely one of the best-looking builds around. This marvelous tutorial was made by YouTuber Greg Builds.

2) City bus

A city bus is a large vehicle that is very popular in many cities. It's a great way to travel and has lots of seats, so you won't have to stand if you don't want to. Their capacity varies, but most are large enough for dozens of people at once! If you're interested in driving it, there are many vehicle mods available that you can look into.

This is one of the best builds because it captures all the elements of what makes a bus great: its size, and tons of room on the inside. This bus was made by YouTuber Chippz.

3) Short school bus

The short school bus is a great build for beginners. It's also a good choice if you like to build smaller builds or if you're playing on a Survival server and don't have the resources, as this specific build doesn't use much. But what really makes this vehicle stand out is how much detail it has: it has working windows, as well as removable seats so that you can see inside the bus!

If you would like to remove the seats, you can remove all of them and make this into an incredible custom house. This video tutorial was made by the YouTuber CraftyFoxeMC.

4) Coach bus

A coach is a type of bus that is used for long distance travel. It usually has at least two floors and is equipped with toilets, kitchens, and places to sleep. They can be used for shorter distances as well.

Since 1996, MAN Truck & Bus (formerly MAN Nutzfahrzeuge) has produced a line of low-floor and low-entry public buses known as the "MAN Lion's City," mainly for the European market but also offered globally. This would be incredibly cool to see built in Minecraft, and if you're interested check out the video above made by YouTuber NewFreedomMC.

5) NYC MTA New Flyer XD40 Bus

The NYC MTA New Flyer XD40 bus is a 40-foot long bus that seats 70 passengers, with room for three wheelchair users. This build is very similar to the city bus above, but it's built to look like a real-life vehicle.

This is a very slick and easy build that would look amazing in any setting, but would definitely look great in a neighborhood or city. It was built by popular Minecraft YouTuber CraftyFoxe.

Poll : 0 votes