5 best Minecraft castle ideas (2021)

Minecraft is a game based around building. Building can include a small shack for emergencies or a huge mansion for some of the more creative players. There are many ways to build different structures in Minecraft, with tutorials available on the internet.

Castles are one of the most majestic builds in Minecraft. They are quite popular and are usually built by multiple people, over the course of a long time. They bring grandeur and a distinctive charm to Minecraft.

5 impeccable designs for castles in Minecraft

5) Disney castle

A Disney Castle build (Image via u/bubbaflubba2 on Reddit)

Everyone is familiar with the castle that appears in the “Walt Disney” logo, every time a Disney movie starts up. Many have tried recreating it in the past, and have succeeded. This build makes players feel nostalgic and brings back memories of watching Disney movies as kids. Many players will recognize it as Cinderella’s castle as well.

Over the years, the Disney castle has become an iconic and easily identifiable structure. Additionally, it is similar to the many replicas of the Disney castles situated in almost every “Disneyland” across the world.

A tutorial for this build can be found here.

4) Medieval castle

A Medieval Castle in Minecraft (Image via BlueNerd Minecraft on YouTube)

This castle build looks like something plucked out of a fantasy movie. It has many parapets and towers, giving players a good vantage point to rain down arrows on hostile mobs.

Some secondary buildings can also be built in this build, along with a garden to complete it. Additionally, a draw bridge and moat can be built for a more realistic effect.

A tutorial for this build can be found here.

3) Hogwarts

Hogwarts replicated in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This build is influenced by the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the hugely popular Harry Potter movies. This huge and intricate design is tricky to build and can take a long time.

However, for both Minecraft and Harry Potter fans, the build will be worth the time. It is an almost perfect recreation of the castle, being set at the shore of an ocean.

A tutorial for this build can be found here.

2) Island fortress

An Island Fortress Castle build (Image via u/MegaG on Reddit)

This castle build is a fortress built on a huge island. It is simpler than most of the builds on this list. However, the idea here is not a grand castle build, but a quaint little structure surrounded by the sea. Boats can be used to traverse the area, and yet again, a draw bridge can also be included in this build.

A tutorial for this build can be found here.

1) Floating castle

A Floating Castle in Minecraft (Image via RedstoneWizard22-mc on YouTube)

In Minecraft, choosing where to build one’s base or any large structure is quite difficult. Sometimes players find many places that look ideal for the build, and other times, they are unable to find a designated spot, to begin with. This build aims to eliminate that.

This magnificent castle is suspended in the sky with only small patches of land to support it. This build will require time and resilience but will be worth it when it is complete.

A tutorial for this build can be found here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

