5 best Minecraft mega base ideas (2021)

The vastness of Minecraft enables players to expand their imagination for building almost anything. Hence they can envision and create massive builds in the game. Although they require extreme dedication and time, the result is always stunning.

Mega builds can be about anything, structures from various films, real-life structures, or just original creation from an idea. Minecraft is a blank canvas for a player's imagination to run wild.

Top 5 mega build ideas in Minecraft

5) Ship mega build

Players usually find sunken ships in Minecraft for loot or buried treasure maps. But this can spark the idea of building a huge ship. Players can choose an appropriate location in the ocean and start thinking about the design and building. They can look even more majestic and beautiful near a mega castle build.

4) Desert Pyramid mega build

Desert temples are some of the rare, naturally generated structures in Minecraft which contain great loot. But players can upgrade the structure and build a giant and mysterious desert pyramid mega build. This can be reminiscent of real-life Egyptian pyramids or can have some brilliant exterior decor on them.

3) Ocean Monument mega build

The Ocean Monument is already a vast underwater structure that is naturally generated in Minecraft. But players can use these as a base to build an even bigger structure. Players can clear out the monument, drain all the water near it, and then start upgrading the monument or building other structures.

2) Castle mega build

Building a castle comes first in mind when thinking of a mega build. It's a classic mega build people see in many films and games. Hence this is one of the best and most essential ideas for a mega build. It can be built in almost any biome or terrain; therefore, players can come up with various shapes and sizes.

1) Sky City mega build

Skies in Minecraft are pretty empty. Players usually build and play Minecraft on the ground. But what if players can make a megacity or a castle in the skies, high above the ground? Sky City and Sky Castle mega builds are considered some of the most beautiful and most difficult mega builds to create.

Players need to build everything from scratch, even the base ground. And it is a risky one to make as players can fall to their deaths while building. Hence it requires double the time and hard work, but the result pays off.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

