5 best Minecraft cat skins to use

Minecraft is a game that thrives on user-generated content. Skins are one example of this and allow players to express themselves by applying any skin style to their character.

While there are thousands of different styles and themes of skins out there, one popular style of skin is based around cats. For those looking for a brilliant Minecraft cat-style skin to use, this guide will highlight five of the absolute best that can be downloaded and used for free right now.

Stylish Minecraft cat skins that should definitely be used

5) Super Cat

The Supercat skin is lighthearted and fun (Image via SkinsMC)

Starting this list is a skin that showcases a stylish cat face touting a trendy blue Superman hoodie, dark navy blue sweatpants, and a pair of neon blue sneakers.

While this skin might not be the most sophisticated choice out there, it's lighthearted and fun, which is what Minecraft should be all about!

4) Neon Cat

The Neon Cat skin helps people stand out (Image via SkinsMC)

Up next is a colorful choice, perfect for those looking to stand out, thanks to its vibrant color palette. This neon rainbow cat will certainly steal the show when playing with friends and online on Minecraft servers.

3) CatGirl Onesie Skin

The CatGirl onesie skin is quite stylish (Image via SkinsMC)

Cat onesies are a popular choice for fans of cosplay. This particular skin allows players to dress their Minecraft character up in a stylish cat onesie.

In terms of appearance, the girl featured in this skin has deep sea blue eyes with dyed blonde hair. The onesie is that of a tiger and looks extremely comfortable. All in all, this skin is a great choice for anyone in search of a cat-themed skin.

2) Catboy Onesie Skin

The Catboy Skin looks incredibly cozy and comfortable (Image via SkinsMC)

Following up on the Catgirl Onesie skin, this Catboy Onesie skin is similar to the previous choice in many ways, primarily because this skin also features a stylish onesie.

The boy in question has black eyes and brown hair. The onesie he's wearing is gray with pink ears on the top. As with any onesie, it looks incredibly cozy and a comfortable fit.

1) Cute cat skin

The cute and simple cat skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Last but certainly not least is this cutesy cat skin. It features a fully-fledged cat that touts deep blue eyes and black fur with white highlights.

This skin is a particularly great option due to the fact it's simple enough to be used as a base model to customize. For example, gamers can easily use an online skin editor to change up colors and other features of the skin to suit their personal preferences.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer