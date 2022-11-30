5 best Minecraft cottage builds in 2022

Minecraft has aspects of a sandbox video game, where it allows you to build anything you can imagine. While it’s fun to build large structures, there are also times when you just want to create something simple like a cottage.

Cottage builds are amongst the most popular player creations. Players often show off these builds when building servers or YouTube videos. In this article, we will show you five of the best Minecraft cottage builds of 2022.

Building cottages in Minecraft can bring great pleasure

5) Autumn Fairy Cottage

The Autumn Fairy Cottage is a great build for beginners. Its simple design makes it easy to build, and it's just a nice small design. With tons of interesting additions to the outside making it look really quite fantastic, such as a small dock.

This build was built on water which is incredible for its aesthetic, but also makes it amazing for survival since it makes it pretty much inaccessible to most mobs. This fantastic video was made by the YouTuber Fiki & Biki.

4) Simple Fantasy Cottage

This is a Minecraft cottage for you if you want a simple cottage, or one with fantasy elements, or both. It's also great for people who want a small cottage with plenty of storage space and a cute chimney.

This is a great example of how to build a simple fantasy cottage. The focus is on the exterior but also has plenty of room for you and your friends. There's no need for much interior detail, but it still does a great job of incorporating small details. This build was made by the fantastic YouTuber Catching Cosmos.

3) Starter Cottage

This is a very simple cottage, which makes it easy to build. It has an easy-to-follow design and uses a small footprint. The cottage also looks good from all angles, so you can admire it from many different spots around your Minecraft world.

The best Minecraft cottage builds are those that have a simple design and easy construction. Starter Cottage is the perfect example of this. It even has a mine accessible from the outside, making it great for survival. If you're looking for your first Minecraft house build but want to make sure it looks good on all sides (or if you're just a beginner), then I definitely recommend this one made by the incredible YouTuber Foxel.

2) Cozy Mangrove Cottage

If you’re looking for a Minecraft cottage that gives you a serene, isolated feeling, then this Mangrove Cottage is the one for you! It’s situated on the water with no other structures nearby. The cottage itself has an open floor plan with multiple windows and tons of space. Outside, you can easily build a dock and small boat where you can relax while fishing in the ocean view from your window seat or porch swing.

This cottage comes with everything needed for survival but also has some creative touches like the toned green vines hanging down the side of the building and its extensive outside lighting. This amazing tutorial was made by YouTuber yes im jess.

1) Grand Spruce Cottage

This build is a large, complex cottage with a stone roof, wooden and stone walls, as well as a garage for all of your vehicles. It's great for players who want to put some time into building their own home in Minecraft!

The tutorial on this one is also very good, so it's a great choice if you're just getting started as well. The build was made by the great YouTuber Lex The Builder, who solely dedicated the channel to the building.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes