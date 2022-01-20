5 best Minecraft easy houses to build (2022)

One of the most important things to do in Minecraft is to build a house. Houses are crucial for sheltering and assisting in keeping players safe from the hostile mobs of the night.

Minecraft houses come in all shapes and sizes, and their build difficulty ranges from simple to incredibly complex. Easy-to-build houses are highly popular among some players. This may be due to a lack of time, resources, or simply the desire to build something simple.

Whatever the case may be, this guide will detail five of the simplest Minecraft houses to build that are still beautiful despite being incredibly easy to construct.

Effortless Minecraft houses that are beautiful

5) Survival Starter House

This simple survival house blueprint showcased by YouTuber "Rizzal" highlights one of the best and most simple houses to build while playing Minecraft survival.

In terms of looks, this house is nothing short of classy, given how cheap it is to construct. It also features many rooms, including a place to enchant, dedicated storage space, a large bedroom, and even a nifty balcony.

4) Easy Wooden House

This build by YouTuber "TSMC" is undoubtedly a great choice for those looking to build something on a much smaller scale. It only features glass and wood materials in its building costs, making it incredibly cheap.

Although this build is extremely small, it has all the essentials, including a place to sleep, store items, and even a space for a small outdoor farm.

3) Small Modern House

This is another design from popular YouTuber "Rizzal." It will definitely appeal to fans of modern architecture. The house's aesthetic has a contemporary look and is unquestionably stylish, demanding attention from any passer-by.

To construct this build, players will need quartz, stained clay, stained glass, and a wood type of their choosing. While this build requires a wider range of ingredients that make it slightly more expensive than others on this list, the end result is certainly worth it.

2) Easy Suburban House

This build replicates a modern suburban house and is perfect for use inside any Minecraft city. The exterior of this build is mostly quartz, while the roof uses two types of wood to create a contrasting effect that looks beautiful.

Despite being easy to construct, there's no shortage of room inside this build. Also, there are two fully-fledged floors which provide ample space. All in all, this is a great build for any gamer to use and fits a variety of use cases.

1) Easy Survival House

Last but certainly not least is this simple Minecraft survival build from YouTuber "Rizzal." It features all of the amenities players could ever need for playing survival.

The compact design seen by this survival house is great for those limited on either space or resources. It's also cheap and requires only simple resources to construct, such as cobblestone, wood, and glass, making it perfect for surviving the first few harsh nights.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu