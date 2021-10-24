5 best Minecraft Education Edition features that should be added to full game

Developing Minecraft Education Edition is easily among the best decisions Mojang has ever made. During the dangerous pandemic, students worldwide got to study by playing their favorite game.

Education Edition is a particular variant developed to help young Minecrafters learn various things by playing the game. Developers have added many features to make Minecraft an excellent place for teaching, such as classrooms, elements, compounds, and more.

As Minecraft Education is uniquely designed for teaching and learning, its features are not available in the base game. This article shares some Education Edition exclusive features that will be amazing in Bedrock and Java variants.

Top 5 Minecraft Education Edition features Mojang should add to the full game

5) Allow and deny blocks

In Minecraft Education, allow and deny blocks enable or stop players from breaking or placing blocks in the marked areas. As of version 1.17, neither Bedrock nor Java Edition has this feature to prevent other players from messing with their worlds.

Servers have to rely on plugins and mods to prevent the player base from griefing other players. Adding allow and deny blocks will help create a healthy atmosphere in multiplayer worlds.

4) Underwater TNT

The regular vanilla Minecraft is filled with unexplainable features. For instance, TNT blocks explode underwater, but they do not break blocks or damage mobs.

In Education Edition, players can access underwater TNT, a special TNT that can explode underwater. Adding this block won't affect regular TNT mechanics and give TNT lovers a chance to blow the oceans in their worlds.

3) Balloons

Minecraft is a game that asks players to be creative with the items. Instead of providing actual decorations, it asks players to make their custom decorations. Minecrafters will love balloons if they get added to the game. Until then, players can use glass blocks to recreate balloons.

2) Tutorial world

Minecraft provides players with infinite replayability, endless worlds, hundreds of blocks, features, and more. However, developers have stopped adding tutorial worlds. In its early days, tutorial worlds guided new players and helped them in making progress.

Minecraft Education Edition already has tutorial worlds to help players learn about exclusive features, chemistry, and more. Java/Bedrock Edition also needs such a feature to help beginners learn more.

1) Agent

Agent is one of the main features of Minecraft Education Edition. Players can code their agents and make them do specific tasks. Adding an agent to regular Minecraft isn't doable, but developers can add a similar entity.

Agent in Education Edition is somewhat similar to Copper Golem, candidate for Mob Vote 2021. Unfortunately, Copper Golem lost against Allay. Mojang may add a mob-like agent and give it some specific use in the future.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar