5 best Minecraft enchantments to survive pillager raids

Pillager raids are an event in Minecraft during which waves of hostile illagers attack a village in-game. They are triggered when a player who has the ‘Bad Omen’ status effect enters a village, and they can last for several waves.

Players who are unlucky enough to find themselves caught up in a raid can expect to face-off against an array of dangerous mobs. These mobs, such as the illager and ravager, will often attack in sync.

Pillager raids are one of the most dangerous events in Minecraft, and players will want to give themselves every advantage to survive them. One way players can do this is by using enchantments.

Not sure which enchantment to use? You aren’t alone. Here’s our list of the five best Minecraft enchantments to help you survive a pillager raid.

Minecraft: Enchantments to survive pillager raids

5) Flame

An image of a pillager on fire in-game. Image via Minecraft.

Bows enchanted with flame are able to shoot flaming arrows. These flaming arrows can set mobs and players on fire. However, they are unable to set blocks or structures on fire. This makes bows enchanted with flame especially useful for players defending a village, where the buildings are often very flammable.

4) Knockback

Enchanting tables gain more power when bookshelves are nearby. Image via Minecraft.

Knockback is an enchantment that Minecraft players can add onto their swords in-game. It adds three blocks of distance onto the weapon's base knockback power, for up to six blocks worth of knockback. This extra knockback is especially useful for Minecraft players who find themselves surrounded during a raid.

3) Sharpness

An image of a pillager raid in-game. Image via Minecraft.

Weapons enchanted with sharpness deal an increased amount of damage. This makes them more efficient overall at cutting down hostile mobs and keeping the player safe.

Sharpness can be applied to melee weapons such as swords and axes.

2) Projectile protection

Pillagers are often armed with crossbows. Image via Minecraft.

Projectile protection is a type of enchantment that players can place on their armor. It is extremely useful when combating pillagers raids, as many of the mobs that attack the player will be armed with crossbows.

1) Sweeping edge

Players can use enchanting tables to enchant their items in-game. Image via Minecraft.

Sweeping edge is an enchantment which players can apply to their swords in-game. It increases the damage of a sword's sweeping attack. Sweeping attacks can be used to hit several mobs simultaneously.

This makes the sweeping edge enchantment especially useful during pillager raids, where players may find themselves facing many mobs at once.

This enchantment is exclusive to Minecraft Java Edition.

Thus, using enchanted weapons and armor is an excellent way for players to defend themselves and their villages in-game during pillager raids.

