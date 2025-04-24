5 best Minecraft exploration tips for beginners

Minecraft is a vast open-world game in which players can travel for hours on end and continue to discover new terrain and biomes. The game procedurally generates terrain, keeping explorers hooked. New players who take their first steps might feel lost at times since the game does not have a tutorial on how to explore the world.

Ad

Hence, here are some beginner tips for exploring a Minecraft world.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

List of 5 great beginner tips to improve exploration in Minecraft

1) Always bring a bed

Always keep a bed to skip nights. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The bed is one of the most important and useful blocks in Minecraft. It can be made by combining three wool and plank blocks. Once made, it can be placed and slept on at night. When a player sleeps on a bed, they can immediately skip nighttime. This is extremely useful for survival since hostile mobs spawn on the surface at night, which can obstruct exploration.

Ad

Trending

If new players do not want a challenging expedition, they can simply bring their beds with them and skip the night, enabling them to travel only during the day.

2) Use doors to breathe underwater

The door creates an air column underwater in which players can breathe. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

While exploring Minecraft, players will stumble upon lots of water bodies; these water bodies can either be lakes, rivers, or massive oceans. Some of these water bodies have mysterious structures or features like shipwrecks, ocean ruins, and more. These structures are worth exploring since they might contain hidden treasures.

Ad

However, new players will lose their breath quickly underwater, especially if they do not have a respiration enchantment on their helmets. To resolve this, they must bring doors with them. When a door is placed underwater, it creates an air bubble in which players can stand and breathe with ease.

3) Always carry a water bucket

A water bucket can help players traverse vertically while negating fall damage. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The water bucket is considered to be a Swiss-Army knife of Minecraft. It has loads of uses while exploring, particularly while traversing irregular terrain. When a water bucket is used on a block, the water in the bucket will spill everywhere. If it is used on a wall, it will create a small waterfall. These two mechanics are used to traverse vertically in Minecraft and also negate fall damage.

Ad

If a player accidentally falls from a high place, they can use a water bucket right before landing to create a water bed on the ground. This water bed will negate the fall damage, protecting players from dying. Water can be placed on vertical terrains to create a small waterfall to swim up.

4) Keep placing torches

Torches can be placed to backtrack the path players travelled. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)the

Since Minecraft does not have a minimap, new players can have a tough time backtracking their path. Hence, they can get lost quickly if they do not mark their path while exploring. One of the best ways to mark their trail is to place torches at regular intervals. This will allow them to spot their path and return to safety without getting lost in the nearly endless map.

Ad

As the picture shows, torches can be seen placed in a line, showing a player's path.

5) Write coordinates of important locations

Keep noting the coordinates of important locations. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Though Minecraft does not have a minimap, players can see the XYZ coordinates of their location in the world. In Java Edition, players can press the F3 button on their keyboard and look for XYZ coordinates on the left side. In Bedrock Edition, players can activate coordinates from the game settings.

Ad

While exploring, beginners must always note all the coordinates of important locations in Minecraft. For example, they must note their base's coordinates, or any important structure's coordinates. This way, new players will not get lost and will easily find important locations.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!