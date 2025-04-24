5 best Minecraft exploration tips for beginners

Minecraft is a vast open-world game in which players can travel for hours on end and continue to discover new terrain and biomes. The game procedurally generates terrain, keeping explorers hooked. New players who take their first steps might feel lost at times since the game does not have a tutorial on how to explore the world.
Hence, here are some beginner tips for exploring a Minecraft world.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
List of 5 great beginner tips to improve exploration in Minecraft
1) Always bring a bed
The bed is one of the most important and useful blocks in Minecraft. It can be made by combining three wool and plank blocks. Once made, it can be placed and slept on at night. When a player sleeps on a bed, they can immediately skip nighttime. This is extremely useful for survival since hostile mobs spawn on the surface at night, which can obstruct exploration.
If new players do not want a challenging expedition, they can simply bring their beds with them and skip the night, enabling them to travel only during the day.
2) Use doors to breathe underwater
While exploring Minecraft, players will stumble upon lots of water bodies; these water bodies can either be lakes, rivers, or massive oceans. Some of these water bodies have mysterious structures or features like shipwrecks, ocean ruins, and more. These structures are worth exploring since they might contain hidden treasures.
However, new players will lose their breath quickly underwater, especially if they do not have a respiration enchantment on their helmets. To resolve this, they must bring doors with them. When a door is placed underwater, it creates an air bubble in which players can stand and breathe with ease.
3) Always carry a water bucket
The water bucket is considered to be a Swiss-Army knife of Minecraft. It has loads of uses while exploring, particularly while traversing irregular terrain. When a water bucket is used on a block, the water in the bucket will spill everywhere. If it is used on a wall, it will create a small waterfall. These two mechanics are used to traverse vertically in Minecraft and also negate fall damage.
If a player accidentally falls from a high place, they can use a water bucket right before landing to create a water bed on the ground. This water bed will negate the fall damage, protecting players from dying. Water can be placed on vertical terrains to create a small waterfall to swim up.
4) Keep placing torches
Since Minecraft does not have a minimap, new players can have a tough time backtracking their path. Hence, they can get lost quickly if they do not mark their path while exploring. One of the best ways to mark their trail is to place torches at regular intervals. This will allow them to spot their path and return to safety without getting lost in the nearly endless map.
As the picture shows, torches can be seen placed in a line, showing a player's path.
5) Write coordinates of important locations
Though Minecraft does not have a minimap, players can see the XYZ coordinates of their location in the world. In Java Edition, players can press the F3 button on their keyboard and look for XYZ coordinates on the left side. In Bedrock Edition, players can activate coordinates from the game settings.
While exploring, beginners must always note all the coordinates of important locations in Minecraft. For example, they must note their base's coordinates, or any important structure's coordinates. This way, new players will not get lost and will easily find important locations.
