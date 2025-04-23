What is the In Your System mod in Minecraft?

Over the years, Minecraft's community has created all kinds of mods to add new third-party features to the game. Horror is one of the most popular mod genres, as it captures the subtle eeriness of the game and enhances it massively. While some basic horror mods add terrifying mobs, effects, and sounds, the community has now taken to more advanced horror mods.

Ad

Recently, a brand new Minecraft horror mod called In Your System was revealed on YouTube. This mod is extremely different from regular mods since it can take control of a player's computer, despite it not being a virus. Here is more about the terrifying Minecraft mod.

Everything to know about the In Your System Minecraft mod

What does the In Your System mod offer?

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ad

Most Minecraft mods add various new features to the game. However, the In Your System mod, as the name suggests, not only adds horrific events to the game, but also gains some control over a player's system.

The mod starts with a disclaimer that the mod can interact with a player's PC and create text files, open applications, and even change the desktop background. The disclaimer also states that the mod can show a player's IP address in the game on a sign, but this feature can be disabled after typing the command: '/safeip'.

Ad

The mod not only adds various in-game events but also pauses the game, shows a fake Windows error dialog box, and much more in order to scare the player. What makes this mod unique is how its effects are felt outside the game.

Ad

At the beginning of a new single-player world, players will spawn and start surviving, but another player will join the game with a random name. This player will have basic AI movements and will follow the original player around. While this creature in Steve's skin will occasionally speak in the chat, it will not feel too horrific at first.

After the player spends a few minutes in the world, random scary events will occur. The other player in Steve's skin might disappear, the game might kick players out of the world, and terrifying pictures might flash on the screen.

Ad

Later on, a bloodied Steve creature will suddenly spawn next to the player and place signs before disappearing. In these signs, the creature writes the player's exact location and their IP address, to instill even more fear.

Along with this, the mod will start to open random applications on a PC. For example, in one scenario, the mod opens the camera app on a PC and creates a Windows dialog box where it states that it wants to see the player before they die.

Ad

In Your System Minecraft mod has not yet been publicly released

At the time of this writing, the In Your System modder has not released the mod to the public. There are multiple YouTube videos about the mod since the modder specifically sent the mod to some content creators through Discord.

This modder is the same person who created the infamous God mod for Minecraft. While their previous mod is publicly available, one cannot be sure whether In Your System will be available to everyone.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!