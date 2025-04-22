Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview brings in an array of features and changes, ranging from improvements to vibrant visuals to enhanced leashing mechanics. These changes bring much-needed improvements to the gameplay experience and offer a more immersive way to use these mechanics.

Here are the 5 best features and changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview.

Leash updates and other best features and changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview

1) Leash Updates

The leash gets an array of new features and changes as part of the 1.21.90.20 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview introduced a major feature to the leads, allowing players to leash multiple leashable entities to each other, essentially creating chains of entities.

Apart from this, the beta and preview also introduce a major revamp in terms of knotting leashes. Entities can now be leashed to a pre-existing leash knot by simply interacting with it. Players can also retrieve entities tied to said leash knots by interacting with them. Shears can now be used to remove these knots, making it easier to remove the items.

2) Improvements to the user interface

Major improvements to the user interface have been observed in the build (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview also introduced an array of changes to the user interface to improve the gameplay experience for players. As part of the build, the jump and dash bars no longer take precedence over the locator bar while inactive in creative mode. The player dots on the bar now show correctly in third-person view while using split-screen.

Additionally, the interaction button in creative mode has been moved up for touch-enabled devices to ensure that it no longer covers the locator bar. The player dots on the locator bar now show correctly while using split-screen, ensuring it is not obstructed or hidden. The same goes for the item name tooltip, which is no longer cut off while the bar is enabled in creative mode.

3) Changes to Vibrant Visuals

Vibrant Visuals received major changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview (Image via Mojang Studios)

As part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview, Vibrant Visuals has been made the default graphics mode for supported devices, allowing players to enjoy this major visual upgrade to the game.

Additionally, the beta and preview also allow the ability to data-drive some of the Vibrant Visuals / Deferred Graphics related settings per biome. Add-on and pack creators can now provide multiple versions of atmospherics, color grading, lighting, and/or water configurations.

Apart from this, the experimental build also adds increased back-scattering of light underwater in Vibrant Visuals, and cloud shadows no longer pop in and out of view when looking around using the visual mode on Android devices. The build also addressed a bug where directional lighting cut out 8 blocks under the water surface.

4) Changes to the Happy Ghast

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview introduces an array of improvements for the happy ghast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview make an array of modifications to the behavior and properties of the happy ghast, the newest addition to the ever-expanding roster of mobs in the game. As part of the build, the mob now turns more smoothly, and players mounted on the mob no longer appear invisible to other players when the happy ghast is immobile.

Additionally, players mounted on the happy ghast no longer have their hitbox displaced when the mob is immobile, ensuring accurate damage and hits. The beta and preview also addresses a bug where piloted happy ghasts could be moved while non-riding players were standing on them.

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview also made modifications to the passive behavior of the happy ghast. Mobs will no longer push the floating creature when it is controlled by a player. As for spawning, ghastlings can now grow up to become the adult mob after 20 minutes instead of after 400 minutes.

5) Modifications to blocks

Certain blocks have been updated as part of Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview make an array of changes to the behavior and features of certain blocks. The rarity of dried ghast block has now been adjusted to common, in line with its ingredients. Crimson and warped roots cannot be lit on fire or burned anymore.

Additionally, non-waterlogged dried ghast blocks now only play ambient sounds when on top of a soul sand or a soul soil block, ensuring an accurate gameplay experience. The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview also fixed an issue where jungle leaves did not become transparent when setting all leaf types to be transparent.

