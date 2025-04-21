Minecraft leash update needs this one addition to truly shine

The Minecraft leash update introduced an array of major overhauls to the item, allowing players to tie multiple mobs and items as well as use the happy ghast as a means of transport. However, the ability to leash minecarts could make the leads phenomenally more powerful and allow players to transport items with ease.

Here's everything you need to know about the support needed for minecarts in the Minecraft leash update.

Minecraft leash update needs to add support for Minecarts to make transportation easier

The latest Minecraft leash update massively transformed leads, allowing players to leash multiple mobs and use the happy ghast as a method of transport. The new features essentially make it easier for players to move mobs from one area to another with relative ease.

However, it would seem that the update to the leads has not extended to the minecarts, one of the most useful items in the game for players who yearn for the mines and love collecting items. The ability to leash multiple minecart with chest and minecart with furnace would offer a seamless way to process ores and collect refined items on the fly.

The ability to create a chain of minecarts like a train as part of the Minecraft leash update could become a flawless management method for players. They will be able to collect and process tremendous amounts of ores and items, replacing the need for multiple visits. Despite the bundle offering an expanded storage solution, this would be a major quality-of-life addition to the gameplay.

Additionally, using leads to chain multiple minecart with hopper could be a great way for players to collect items from builds such as sugarcane farms or even slime farms, turning the sandbox title into a resource management sim of sorts.

However, it is worth mentioning that since minecarts with furnaces have been removed from the Bedrock edition of the game, it could pose an issue concerning the parity between both editions. It is also possible that the addition of this feature for the Java edition could finally bring the item to Bedrock as well.

Similar to leashing multiple horses with the leads, the ability to connect minecarts together could be a much-needed improvement to leads and let players collect resources to their heart's content. This could be great since many abandoned mineshafts contain rail that players can connect to create an intricate network.

With the summer drop around the corner, the Minecraft leash update is set to be a part of the game soon. Since the developers are known to actively listen to player feedback, it could be possible that this feature makes its way to the game as part of a future drop.

