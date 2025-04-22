How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview

Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview on April 22, 2025. This experimental build introduces an array of changes for mobs and blocks, alongside modifications to existing features. Additionally, it addresses persistent bugs and issues in the game.

Here's how you can grab the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview.

Note: The beta and preview are accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. This build is also not supported on any trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview from the game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview on your Xbox console if you have an active internet connection and a licensed copy of the game. Here's how to get the experimental build:

Launch the Xbox Store, the recently played tab, or the Game Pass Library on your console. Open up the game library and type or search for "Minecraft Preview." Once the preview build is listed, simply select it and hit the "Install" button. Wait for the required game assets to be downloaded. It is recommended that you do not turn off your console and ensure you have stable internet connectivity during installation to prevent your installation from getting corrupted.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview to enjoy the latest features and changes in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview on your PlayStation console by following these steps:

Open Minecraft from the console's homepage, the "Frequently Played" tab, or the game library on your PlayStation 4/5. Go to the left sidebar and choose the "Preview" tab. Now, select the "Get PlayStation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on your console). Next, simply click on the "Download" button and wait for the required files to be installed. During the installation process, it is also recommended that your console has a stable internet connection and making sure it is not turned off to prevent game-file corruption.

Android/iOS devices

Visit the individual app store to get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang also supports beta and previews on mobile devices, allowing Minecraft Pocket Edition players to try experimental builds and features on supported Android and iOS devices.

Here's how to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview on your mobile device:

Android

Head over to the Google Play Store application on your Android device. Navigate to the Minecraft page or search for the game in the search bar. Scroll to the bottom of the app listing and tap the "Join the Beta" button. Wait for the game files and assets to be downloaded and installed. Once done, this will replace the game version you have with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the TestFlight app from the Apple App Store and go to the Minecraft beta and preview page. Now, you must check if there is a slot available for the preview. If not, you will have to circle back on the first of the next month to enroll for the experimental build. If slots are available, sign up for the beta and preview using the Apple account you used to install TestFlight. Now, wait for an email on your registered ID containing links to the build. Open the email and tap the "View in TestFlight" button. Alternatively, you can also follow the attached deep link to load it on the app. Now, choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device.

Additionally, iOS players are recommended to open and play this beta and preview build at least once a month to retain their access, since the slots are very limited.

It is also worth noting that most mobile devices have automatic updates turned on to ensure that the latest available version of all applications is installed. However, if it is not enabled or you wish to manually update, simply visit your phone's app store and follow the steps mentioned to get your hands on the experimental build.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can now experience the latest performance upgrades and changes in the Minecraft 1.21.90.20 beta and preview if you have the Bedrock Edition installed on your Windows 10/11 device.

If you don't, make your way to the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store to obtain the game's Bedrock Edition. After you've downloaded it, log in with your associated Microsoft account and follow these steps to try out the 1.21.90.20 beta and preview on your PC:

For players with an existing beta and preview

Visit the Microsoft Store to manually start the update for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing preview build like the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview installed on your device, you will have to go to the Microsoft Store app to manually queue the update for the 1.21.90.20 beta and preview by following these steps:

Head to the Games tab in the Library section on the Microsoft Store application

Scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of installed games.

Once located, click on the "Update" button next to the Preview listing and wait for the new update files to be installed.

However, if you do not see an "Update" button next to the Preview listing, just click the "Get Updates" button in the top-right corner of the window to manually queue the available updates.

Apart from this, you can also use the official Xbox app to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview. Head to the left sidebar and locate the list of installed apps and games. Next, simply click on the preview and click on the "Update" button to try out all the changes to gameplay and other new features.

For new beta edition players

You can download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview from the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time installing a beta and preview build, download the official game launcher. Once logged in with your registered Microsoft ID, select Bedrock edition from the sidebar on the left and follow these steps to successfully install the Minecraft 1.21.90.20 beta and preview:

Go to the lower part of the Minecraft launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left marked "Latest Release." You can find it next to the green "Play" button in the middle of the launcher.

Once located, click on this drop-down to open up the list of available installation options.

Choose "Latest Preview" and hit the "Play" button to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.20 beta and preview on your PC.

