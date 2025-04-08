How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview

Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview on April 8, 2025. This experimental build introduces an array of changes and upgrades, along with a host of modifications to improve the gameplay experience for players.

Here's how you can grab the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview.

Note: The beta and preview is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. This build is also not supported on any trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

You can get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview from the game library (Image via Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview on your preferred Xbox console if you have an active internet connection and a licensed copy of the game. Here's how to get the build:

Launch the Xbox Store, recently played tab, or the Game Pass Library on your console. Head to the game library and type or search for "Minecraft Preview." Once the preview build is listed, select it and hit the "Install" button. Wait for the required game assets to be downloaded. It is recommended that you do not turn off your console, and ensure your internet connectivity remains active during installation to prevent your world from getting corrupted.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview to enjoy the new changes and features (Image via Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview on your PlayStation console by following these steps:

Open Minecraft from the console's homepage, the "Frequently Played" tab, or the game library on your PlayStation 4/5. Now, head to the left sidebar and choose the "Preview" tab. Select the "Get PlayStation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on your console). Next, hit the "Download" button and wait for the required files and assets to be installed. During the installation process, it is recommended to ensure that your console has a stable internet connection and to avoid turning the device off to prevent game-file corruption.

Android/iOS devices

Head to the respective app store to get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang has introduced beta and preview support for mobile devices. This allows Minecraft Pocket Edition players to try experimental builds and features such as the newly introduced happy ghasts on supported Android and iOS devices.

Here's how to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview on your mobile device:

Android

Go to the Google Play Store application on your Android device. Head over to the Minecraft page or search for the game in the app's search bar. Now, scroll to the bottom of the listing and tap the "Join the Beta" button. Now you must wait for the game files to be downloaded and installed. Once done, this will replace the game version you have with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the TestFlight app from the Apple App Store and head over to the Minecraft beta and preview page. Now, you must check whether there is a slot available for the preview. If not, you will have to check back on the first of the next month to enroll for the experimental build. If slots are available, sign up for the beta and preview using the account you used to install TestFlight. Then, you must wait for an email on your registered ID containing links to the build. Open the email and tap the "View in TestFlight" button. Alternatively, you can also follow the attached link to load it on the app. Now, choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device.

Additionally, iOS players are recommended to play this beta and preview build at least once a month to retain their access since the slots are very limited.

It is also worth mentioning that most devices have automatic updates enabled to ensure that users are on the latest available version for all applications. However, if the feature is not enabled or you wish to update manually, simply visit your phone's app store and follow the steps mentioned to get your hands on the experimental build.

You will notice that the "Open/Play" button has been changed to an "Update" button. Once updated, experience the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview on your device.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can now experience Vibrant Visuals in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview if you have the Bedrock Edition installed on your Windows 10/11 device.

If you don't, simply visit the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store to obtain the Bedrock Edition of the game. After you've downloaded it, log in with your Microsoft account and follow these steps to try out the 1.21.80.27 beta and preview on your PC.

For players with an existing beta and preview

Head over to the Microsoft Store to manually queue the update for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing preview build like the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview installed on your Windows device, go to the Microsoft Store app to manually queue the update for the 1.21.80.27 beta and preview by following these steps:

Head to the Games tab in the Library on the Microsoft Store application and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of installed games.

Now, click on the "Update" button next to the Preview listing and wait for the files to be installed.

However, if you do not see an "Update" button next to the Preview listing, simply hit the "Get Updates" button in the top-right corner of the window to manually queue the available updates.

Apart from this, you can also use the official Xbox app to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview. Head to the left sidebar and locate the list of installed apps and games. Once done, click on the preview and click on the "Update" button to try out all the changes to gameplay and other new features.

For new beta edition players

You can download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview from the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time getting your hands on a beta and preview build, start off by downloading the official Minecraft launcher. Once logged in with your registered Microsoft ID, select Bedrock edition from the left sidebar and follow these steps to successfully install the 1.21.80.27 beta and preview:

Head to the lower part of the Minecraft launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left marked "Latest Release." You can locate it next to the green "Play" button in the middle.

Now, click on this drop-down to open up the list of available installation options. Choose "Latest Preview."

Now, just hit the "Play" button to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview on your PC.

