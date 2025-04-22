How new leash mechanics might save a mob in Minecraft

Mojang is currently working on new leash mechanics for Minecraft's second game drop of 2025. They have brought these new mechanics as test features in both Java snapshot and Bedrock beta and preview versions. These mechanics are massive for the community since it will change how players use a leash in the future.
In Minecraft, players kill or fight all kinds of mobs for resources and progression. With the new leash changes, however, they will not need to kill wandering traders. Here's why.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Why wandering traders might be saved after Minecraft's new leash mechanics release?
Many players kill wandering traders and llamas to get leashes
Wandering traders are passive mobs that spawn with their trader llamas anywhere around a player in Minecraft. These are peaceful merchants that offer all kinds of items for emeralds. They can also buy a few simple items like water buckets, milk buckets, bread, etc.
Over the years however, most players have deemed them useless, particularly if they do not sell what they want. When wandering traders spawn with their llama, they have the animal on a leash. Since leash is a rare item to get or craft in Minecraft, players usually want to kill wandering traders and their llamas to get leashes.
This is exactly where the new leash mechanics will make a difference.
Players will soon be able to cut a leash and obtain it from wandering traders
In the latest leash changes, Mojang decided to make leashes snappable through shears. This means that any leash that is connected to an entity can be snapped if players use shears on that entity. The lead will simply drop as an item, and the entity will start roaming freely.
Hence, when these leash changes are released in Minecraft, players will have an option to spare wandering traders but take their leashes by using shears on trader llamas.
The only catch is that players will have to make or get shears, which some might not prefer. It will, of course, depend on how the individual player wants to tackle the situation.
