How new leash mechanics might save a mob in Minecraft

Mojang is currently working on new leash mechanics for Minecraft's second game drop of 2025. They have brought these new mechanics as test features in both Java snapshot and Bedrock beta and preview versions. These mechanics are massive for the community since it will change how players use a leash in the future.

Ad

In Minecraft, players kill or fight all kinds of mobs for resources and progression. With the new leash changes, however, they will not need to kill wandering traders. Here's why.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Why wandering traders might be saved after Minecraft's new leash mechanics release?

Many players kill wandering traders and llamas to get leashes

Ad

Trending

Wandering traders are usually killed for leashes. (Image via Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios)

Wandering traders are passive mobs that spawn with their trader llamas anywhere around a player in Minecraft. These are peaceful merchants that offer all kinds of items for emeralds. They can also buy a few simple items like water buckets, milk buckets, bread, etc.

Ad

Over the years however, most players have deemed them useless, particularly if they do not sell what they want. When wandering traders spawn with their llama, they have the animal on a leash. Since leash is a rare item to get or craft in Minecraft, players usually want to kill wandering traders and their llamas to get leashes.

This is exactly where the new leash mechanics will make a difference.

Players will soon be able to cut a leash and obtain it from wandering traders

Ad

Leash can now be sheared from any entity. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the latest leash changes, Mojang decided to make leashes snappable through shears. This means that any leash that is connected to an entity can be snapped if players use shears on that entity. The lead will simply drop as an item, and the entity will start roaming freely.

Ad

Hence, when these leash changes are released in Minecraft, players will have an option to spare wandering traders but take their leashes by using shears on trader llamas.

The only catch is that players will have to make or get shears, which some might not prefer. It will, of course, depend on how the individual player wants to tackle the situation.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!