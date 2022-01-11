5 best Minecraft farms for endgame players (2022)

In Minecraft, players can acquire many varieties of blocks and items. While they can be obtained manually, it is usually time-consuming to get them in large quantities. Luckily, players can build farms to collect resources efficiently.

In the early days, most players usually built basic farms like cow crushers, wool farms, spawned-based XP farms, etc. But as players make progress, they will get the resources to build mega farms.

Players who have reached endgame content can start taking on big challenges like building large farms. This article shares some farm designs for endgame players in Minecraft.

Top 5 farms for endgame players in Minecraft

5) Void trading

Whether trading with villagers is farming or not is a debatable topic. But it is undeniable that villagers are the best source for obtaining several items. The only downside to villager trading is the trade limit on each trade.

After reaching the outer end islands, players can build a void trading hall. Void trading halls use an end gateway to trade with any villager infinitely.

4) Gold + bartering farm

Gold farms have existed for a long time. Despite several game updates, the basic principle of gold farms has remained the same. Angering one zombified piglin causes all other nearby plugins to attack the player.

Players can lure zombified piglins into an entity crusher to kill them and get gold. This farm can be connected to bartering systems to get all other projects from one farm.

3) Iron farms

Iron is one of the most helpful resources in Minecraft. Players can farm iron ingots by abusing the iron golem spawning mechanism.

Iron farms come in all shapes and sizes. If players have enough resources, they can build a large iron farm to suffice average multiplayer servers.

2) Guardian farms

By farming guardians, players can get their hands on an unlimited source of prismarine and XP. The beautiful textures of dark prismarine, sea lanterns, and other blocks are unique and eye-catching.

Endgame players will have an easier time draining out the ocean monument to build an efficient guardian farm. It will also become a renewable food source due to cod dropped by guardians.

1) Wither farm

In Minecraft, players can farm anything, including boss mobs. Farming the ender dragon is not practical due to the low XP it drops. Instead of farming Ender dragons, endgame players can build a Wither farm that will kill the boss mobs by suffocating them in bedrock.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu