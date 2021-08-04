5 best Minecraft farms for a new survival world

When starting a new Minecraft world, many players would find themselves struggling to find resources. Players have to obtain blocks and items manually initially, but soon they will build farms.

Farms are one of the best ways to get resources in Minecraft. Almost every item in the game can be farmed automatically. Beginner players may think that farms can only be built later in the game, but it's not so.

Beginner players can start building farms without having to collect tons of resources. This article shares some farms players can make in a fresh new world.

Farms to build in a new Minecraft world

5) Cactus farm

Cactus farm is among the easiest to build farms in Minecraft. Cactus break instantly if there is a block to any of its sides. Using their natural behavior, players can easily create cactus farms.

Players can use fences to break growing cactus automatically. Players can use hoppers to collect them or do it manually if they don't have enough iron for hoppers. Cactus can be smelted to get XP points in Minecraft.

4) Crop farm using dispenser

In the beginning, crop farming is necessary as players will need wheat to farm mobs. After obtaining some redstone, players can craft dispensers and use them to make crop farms.

Using dispensers, players can dispense water buckets to harvest crops. Adding a farmer to this farm will make it an automatic farm.

3) Bamboo/sugarcane farm

With the help of some pistons and observers, players can easily build an automatic bamboo or sugarcane farm. Observers have the ability to detect changes in a block. When a bamboo grows, observers will detect it and activate the pistons to break the bamboo.

Broken bamboo can be collected using flowing water and hopper or hopper minecarts. Similarly, players can also farm sugarcanes.

2) Honey farm

The 1.15 Buzzy Bees update added bees and honey to Minecraft. Players can use honey as food or make honey blocks. Honey farms are one of the most compact and easy-to-build farms.

Players can detect when a bee nest or beehive is ready to harvest using an observer or a comparator. When it's ready, the dispenser will use a shear honeycomb or dispense glass bottles.

1) Zombieless iron farm

Some players may not know that iron farms can be made without zombies or pillagers. Generally, villagers spawn iron golems when they are scared. But, they can spawn iron golems without being scared as well.

However, waiting for villagers to spawn iron golems can be pretty slow. Beginner players struggling to catch a villager can build this farm to get iron ingots in Minecraft.

