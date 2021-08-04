Top 5 most difficult farms to build in Minecraft

Farming has become an essential aspect of survival Minecraft. Farms are how Minecraft players collect an abundance of a particular item quickly and efficiently.

Some farms are quite simple, but others have proven to be wildly complicated, often involving tons of required materials and a hefty knowledge of redstone contraptions. For some Minecraft players, building complex farms is a fun and challenging activity.

There are multiple ways to build every farm, so some build designs will ultimately prove to be much easier to create than others. Here are some of the most complicated farms that Minecraft players can attempt to build.

Hardest Minecraft farms to create

5) - Guardian Farm

Guardians are the mobs that guard the ocean monument structure. These mobs live completely underwater, so already, building this farm might prove to be difficult without being well prepared.

Perhaps the hardest part about creating a guardian farm is the tedious preparation. Guardians are extremely hostile mobs that come in groups. Plus, in order to conquer an ocean monument, players must defeat the elder guardian. Especially with the structure being submerged in water, it can be complicated to build an expansive, huge farm under these circumstances.

Guardian farms do provide steady amounts of fish, prismarine shards, and prismarine crystals for anyone willing to put in the work.

4) Auto Mining Farm

Mining is one of the most basic and essential parts of Minecraft. It is in the title of the game, after all. But, some Minecraft players might find mining to be tedious and boring given the vast amount of other activities to do within the game.

A solution to this is the huge, complicated, automatic mining system. This massive machine will mine right through chunks and collect the blocks without players having to do a thing.

Of course, they will have to build it first, which is difficult to do. This farm is intricate and involves TNT, so a single misplaced block could result in the entire contraption blowing up entirely.

Gamers who attempt this Minecraft farm should be sure to take their time to ensure the build is done correctly so as to not lose all their hard work and progress.

3) Wolf Farm

Wolves are adorable Minecraft creatures that are the closest thing to domesticated dogs a player can find in-game. Many of these mobs can usually be found in taiga biomes, and it is fairly simple to accumulate many tamed wolves overtime.

While gamers can always breed Minecraft wolves in order to collect an abundance of them, they will then all belong to the player who does so. Some gamers may not want that responsibility on their hands.

Those who love wolves and complex farm systems, however, may opt to build the ultra complicated wolf farm.

Wolves will have to spawn under specific circumstances, so the base of the build can be quite complicated to establish. Most Minecraft wolf farms are made of large buildings that take up lots of space, so the build will likely also be time consuming. Some of the most efficient mob farms are connected to the nether as well, making it even more complicated than it already was.

2) Witch Farm

Witch farms are generally agreed among Minecraft gamers to be one of the most difficult to accomplish. However, witch farms can also be of immense use to Minecrafters. They provide an assortment of items, such as redstone dust, spider eyes, glowstone dust, gunpowder, sugar, and glass bottles.

To start on a witch farm, gamers will have to first locate a witch hut. These are not the most common structures in the game by far, so this might prove to be difficult right off the bat.

Witch farms are multilayered and require redstone related blocks to complete. They also need to be mob spawn proofed around the surrounding area, which is no doubt time consuming.

1) Wither Skeleton Farm

Perhaps the most difficult Minecraft farm of all is the wither skeleton farm. There are a few different ways to go about this build, but all of them do require an immense amount of work, materials, time, and effort.

Wither skeletons have specific spawn requirements which make this farm all the more difficult. These hostile mobs only spawn in the nether fortress, so the farm will have to be located in that area of a Minecraft world.

The nether is a realm of terrifying mobs that can spawn all over. For this reason, wither skeleton farms have to be immensely spawn-proof to prevent other hostile mobs from interacting with the farm.

Spawning wither skeletons is hard, but trapping them can be even harder. Automatic wither skeletons farms require complex and specific block placements in order for the collection method to work properly. If done correctly, though, wither skeleton farms are one of the most impressive to create on a Minecraft server.

