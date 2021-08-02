5 best Minecraft features that many players don't know about

Over the years, Minecraft has received many major updates introducing new items, blocks, mobs, and more. Since its official release, the developers have added over a thousand new blocks and items.

Often, prominent features overshadow minor features, due to which players forget about the latter. Some may think they know everything about Minecraft, but there will always be some unknown game features.

This article shares some hidden and unknown features of Minecraft. Along with beginners, some hardcore veterans may also not know about them.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Minecraft features unknown to players

5) Mob view

The creeper POV (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft doesn't look the same to some mobs as it does to players. In spectator mode, gamers can view a mob's perspective by clicking on it. Almost all mobs have the same vision as players except four: creeper, spider, cave spider, and enderman.

For creepers, everything seems green, whereas, for enderman, the world has inverted colors. Both spiders and cave spiders see four types of images.

4) Lightning on villagers

Since villagers usually live in their safe homes, gamers rarely get a chance to see them getting struck by lightning. When it does happen, villagers will turn into witches.

Hence, players are advised to have a roof above villagers to prevent them from turning into witches during thunderstorms. While this isn't exactly useful, knowing it will help them protect their villagers from dying.

3) Killer rabbit

The killer rabbit (Image via Mojang)

Some gamers might not know that they can summon killer bunnies in Minecraft. Unlike other mobs, killer bunnies do not spawn naturally. They can only be spawned by using commands.

As expected from its name, the killer rabbit is a hostile mob that attacks players and other mobs like wolves and so on. It was a good decision not to add killer rabbits to the natural world as they were too dangerous.

2) Shulker farms

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update finally added a way to farm shulker boxes in Minecraft. Since this feature is still new, some users probably have no idea that they can now farm the most useful item in Minecraft.

Many creators have already built successfully working shulker farms.

1) "Johnny" The vindicator

The developers have added many hidden Easter eggs waiting for players to find them. Vindicators are one of the few mobs affected by custom name tags. Most players already know the "_jeb" and "Dinnerbone" Easter eggs, but some may be unaware of "Johnny."

A vindicator named "Johnny" will attack all nearby mobs except ghasts and illagers. Gamers can use them to build automatic farms.

