What is the killer bunny in Minecraft?

Bunnies have been a part of Minecraft for a long time. Now, they're passive mobs that will drop fairly good loot and XP. That's the case for any bunny. That wasn't always the case, though. There used to be a different bunny in Minecraft.

This bunny was dubbed the killer bunny, and it was feared by many Minecraft players. The bunny was noticeably different than other bunnies. So what is the killer bunny?

Killer bunny in Minecraft

Bunnies nowadays are entirely passive mobs. In fact, they will run away from players if they get too close, so bunnies remain one of the more difficult mobs to catch or kill in the game purely based on getting them in the crosshairs. That wasn't always the case, though.

Bunnies. Image via YouTube

The killer bunny was a hostile bunny that was noticeable by a few things. First, it was always a white bunny. There are several colors of rabbit or bunny, including brown and black, but this was always a white bunny when it spawned. Second, it had red and horizontal eyes, unlike other rabbits.

The killer bunny. Image via Minecraft Resource Packs

Here's what Minecraft itself had to say about the killer bunny.

"Once upon a build, the Killer Bunny was a natural and terrifying feature of the Minecraft overworld. Identifiable by its red horizontal eyes, burning with hate, the Killer Bunny moves faster than normal rabbits and will set upon players and wolves dealing an impressive amount of damage. However, as of snapshot 14w34a, this vicious beast has been banished to a realm from which it can only be summoned using commands. But why?"

So why did the killer bunny vanish and get removed from the game? Well, according to Minecraft,

"For one thing, Jeb’s rule for making mobs is that the only ones that always attack on sight have to be monsters. For another, Jeb’s just heard about Killer Bunnies one too many times. The Killer Bunny is a reference to a scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, a movie from 1975, in which the Knights of the Round Table are unhappily slaughtered and humiliated by a fluffy white rodent."

