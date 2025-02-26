5 best Minecraft Find The Button maps in 2025

In 2025, the Minecraft community still thrives with new "Find the Button" maps that challenge players' perception and problem-solving skills. If you're a fan of problem-solving games and enjoy putting your mind to the test, these Find The Button (FTB) maps are truly perfect for you. The FTB game mode has been around for many years, and with each Minecraft update, new ways to hide the button have been made.

These are five of the most popular maps that have caught players' attention this year.

Minecraft Find The Button maps that are enjoyable in 2025

1) Buttons X: Life in Chunks

Buttons X: Life in Chunks gives players a rare challenge because it has 10 small chunks, each designed nicely with a button cleverly hidden inside. The compact layout of the map forces players to look closely at every block, which makes the search hard yet fun. Moreover, since each chunk gives a different atmosphere, players will stay curious even as they pass through levels.

The creators, Drag0n_Tamer, and Keikion, purposely made each piece for something that would test the players' observational skills and attention to detail. The map was released in early 2024 but has already received excellent reviews concerning its originality and the button discovery experience itself.

This map takes inspiration from Minecraft biomes, such as the ones you see on Minecraft survival servers.

2) Connected Buttons

Connected Buttons (Image via Mojang Studios || Minecraft Maps/@BassWood)

Connected Buttons is interwoven in its levels, so it is seamless and immersive. Released in early 2024 by designer BassWood, Connected Buttons is a game that encourages the players to get out of the mind frame of solving individual puzzles and regard the map as one cohesive entity.

This design allows and rewards exploration, while curiosity about uncovering hidden paths and connections is what leads to progress in the game. The originality of this map has been credited for bringing about a new variation within the "Find the Button" category.

3) Find The Button: AI Edition

In Find The Button: AI Edition, technology meets classic play by introducing elements generated by Artificial Intelligence. Created by Drag0n_Tamer and published in late 2023, this map gained popularity for its uniqueness and the new outlook it offers to the category.

The AI ensures that every gameplay session is different from the other, thus increasing replay value while also keeping the players engaged. The map was built by Drag0n_Tamer, but they used four different AIs to get ideas of what the map would be to maliciously make it.

4) Ultimate FTB

Ultimate FTB (Image via Mojang Studios || Minecraft Maps/@Naud)

For the hardcore player who wants something long and varied, Ultimate FTB has an almost ridiculous 16+ difficulty levels; the easiest is "Practice," and the hardest is still a mystery, titled "?????".

Each tier of difficulty contains three levels designed around unique themes, amounting to 48 levels in total. The themes are inspired by Minecraft biomes and various locations around the real world, making for a great selection of environments.

Released in late 2023 by Naud, Ultimate FTB is for players who know nothing and for those who have played a lot. There is a progressive difficulty curve that helps players develop their skills, and level design keeps things fresh and engaging.

Ultimate FTB contains extensive content, along with the map's well-thought-out design, thus providing hours of engrossing gameplay to the community. Some of these maps may require you to parkour to find the button. If you need to further your parkour skills for a map, you should try out a Minecraft parkour server.

5) Find the Button: The Carlin Collection

Find the Button: The Carlin Collection (Image via Mojang Studios || Minecraft Maps/@DeuxiemeCarli)

Find the Button: The Carlin Collection takes a classic approach to the "Find the Button" format by offering 20 levels, each with a different environment and difficulty. Buttons hidden in carefully created scenarios range from rich forests to complex castles.

Created by DeuxiemeCarlin and released in mid-2023, this collection has not stopped being praised for its originality and diversity. Indeed, each level is independent of the others, so a player can pick his or her preferred order to complete them.

