5 best Minecraft futuristic house blueprints

As a building game at heart, one of the most popular things that players love to do in Minecraft is build houses. These houses come in all shapes and sizes and range in style from one another.

Although there are many styles of Minecraft houses, one of the most popular are those with a futuristic design. These houses feature a technologically advanced and modern aesthetic and contain many practical automation features.

For those looking to build their own futuristic-style Minecraft house, this guide will highlight not just one but five of the best choices to choose from.

Top 5 futuristic Minecraft house build tutorials

5) Futuristic Modern House

Starting off first is this brilliant build from popular YouTuber "Greg Builds." It represents exactly what a modern futuristic house should be, which is sleek, stylish, and practical.

There are also several different rooms to be found within this house, making it the perfect choice to share between friends and other players on Minecraft servers. In terms of construction costs, this build isn't overly expensive either. It mainly requires a few stacks of quartz and other miscellaneous blocks that aren't terribly difficult to obtain.

4) Futuristic Dome House

Up next is this build tutorial from none other than Minecraft YouTuber "HexRegulus." It showcases how to build a futuristic dome-styled base that looks extremely futuristic and high-tech.

To build this base, players will need access to a huge amount of blue stained glass. This is the only drawback to the base, as it can be somewhat tedious to obtain a significant amount of blue dye. For those that have the resources lying around, this makes a brilliant choice.

3) Futuristic Dome Mega Base

In the spirit of futuristic dome-style housing, this next build blueprint from gaming YouTuber "AdieCraft" showcases a giant dome that's truly in a class of its own in terms of unique looks.

While it may look like something out of a fictional sci-fi movie, this base is surprisingly practical. For starters, it contains all the Minecraft survival amenities players could ever want, including even space for an indoor farm and much more.

2) Simple Futuristic Starter House

While this next design from YouTuber "GSHDFTW" may look simple, that's a decision made by deliberate choice. This futuristic build has been carefully constructed to be a brilliant option for anyone getting started out in a survival world.

The biggest draw to this build is the fact that it simply doesn't require many resources to construct and is easy to follow even for beginners. However, there's no shortage of luxury with this high-tech house. It contains several different rooms, two floors, and even space for a car.

1) Ultimate Modern House

Last but certainly not least is this tutorial from popular YouTuber builders "TSMC - Minecraft." With its massive size spanning dozens of different rooms in terms of features, this build has it all and is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Due to the downright size and complexity of this build, it's quite more expensive than others on this list. Anyone looking to build this will require stacks of quartz, obsidian, wood, and stained glass before construction can begin. However, for those who can afford to shell out the cost, it's one of the best choices for a futuristic house.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu