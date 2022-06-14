5 best Minecraft Haunted House BluePrints

Building has always been a huge aspect of Minecraft. Players have created many impressive house designs over the years and shared their creations across various platforms.

Such houses can come in all shapes and sizes, but these haunted houses have unique and spooky looks. For those in search of some great haunted house blueprints, this helpful guide will list not just one but five of the absolute best choices from around the internet.

5) Easy to Build Haunted House

This haunted house looks extremely good and is quite easy to build. This house is one of the smaller ones on the list, but it is still a fantastic choice!

This build is quite amazing, with it being a more compact house and much taller than it is wide. The home features a unique deck on the second level and looks quite mysterious with the cobwebs spread throughout.

4) Creepy Haunted House

This next build is a fantastic old-looking haunted house. This tutorial was done by the YouTuber "Kelpie The Fox." This haunted house looks fabulous, especially with the texture pack that can be found in the video's description.

This build features a haunted house with many windows, giving it a very eerie look. A full greenhouse can be seen on the left-hand side of the house, which is an odd but quite cool thing to include.

3) Spooky Haunted House

Up next is a beautiful-looking haunted house, filled with tons of colors similar to those of a witch. This video was made by the fantastic Minecraft YouTuber "Mr Mirror." This build differs greatly from the others due to the purple and lime colors.

The giant lime-colored glass used in this build is very cool looking and offers a spooky look inside the haunted house. The jack-o'-lanterns seen on the front deck and pumpkins throughout the garden give the build a mysterious vibe.

2) Gigantic Haunted House

This build is a much harder haunted house to build due to how gigantic it is, as the title suggests. This amazing tutorial was made by the famous YouTuber "BlueNerd Minecraft." This haunted house is a brilliant choice for those looking for a beautiful and stylish build.

The design of this haunted house is incredible, with leafy vines giving it a creepy look. The house is primarily made of wood and is also fully lit with glowstone placed behind the windows, so you'll be able to view how large the build is in the dark.

1) Adams Family Haunted House

Coming up last, but certainly not least, is this beautiful build of the Addams Family House made in Minecraft. This tutorial was made by the YouTuber "AdieCraft." The Adaams Family is a show that came out in 1991.

This build features many extra add-ons to the house, such as a car in the driveway. It also has a ton of twisting vines around the house which look very unearthly and are great for the spooky look. This would be a great build for any towny server.

