5 best Minecraft house ideas for winter

The world of Minecraft consists of vast lands of cold and snowy biomes like Snowy Tundra, Mountains, ice spikes and more. As winter approaches, players can make cozy, winter-themed houses for themselves.

There are many things players can think of while making a winter house. But first they should find a cold biome with snow to start off with. There are multiple snowy biomes in Minecraft that players can make some great builds in. Although the ideas and possibilities are endless in Minecraft, here are some of the few ideas players can put into effect to make the house more wintery.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 house ideas for a winter house in Minecraft

5) Surround the house with snow

House covered in snow (Image via endman, Imgur)

An integral part of making a wintery house is having snow, hence after finding a snow biome and making your house, you can cover it with snow. Players can place snow blocks or sheets on top of the roof and surround the sides of the house with snow blocks as well. This will give the house a snowy look.

4) Use Dark Oak Wood

Dark Oak Wooden house (Image via u/corivian, Reddit)

Dark Oak Wood is the darkest wood in Minecraft and can be found in the Dark Forest biome. This is an excellent type of wood to build winter homes as it looks stunning and contrasts the white snow.

3) Chimney and fireplace

Chimney and fireplace (Image via Kelpie The Fox, YouTube)

A cozy house is never complete without a chimney and a warm fireplace. Players can easily make a chimney with Cobblestone blocks and a campfire can act as a fireplace inside the house. The smoke from the Campfire can go up the chimney and the smoke can be seen from outside the house, making it look really authentic.

2) Make a Snow Golem outside the house

Snow Golem outside a house (Image via Minecraft)

A snowy winter is never complete without people making a snowman in their backyards. And players can recreate exactly that in Minecraft. Players can make Snow Golems with snow blocks and carved pumpkins and leash them near the house. This can bring more life to the build and give it a wintery look.

1) Make an igloo house

If players want to go all out on winter houses, they can make a complete igloo for the ultimate winter experience. If they have enough snow blocks and the right tools, and they are living in a cold biome, they can make an amazing igloo completely made of snow and ice blocks. Igloos can be of various shapes and sizes, and looks more blended with the snowy environment.

Edited by Danyal Arabi