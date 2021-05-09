5 best Minecraft Java Edition seeds to find Redstone in May 2021

Redstone is one of the most helpful items in Minecraft. It is used for crafting repeaters, comparators, observers, dispensers, and many more useful things.

In Minecraft, Redstone is used for making automatic and semi-automatic mechanisms. Players can get Redstone by mining Redstone ore, trading with clerics, and killing witches.

Like diamonds, Redstone ores generate below height level 16. However, they are common. This article shares some of the best seeds for finding Redstone in Minecraft. In these seeds, players can get quick and easy access to Redstone.

Best Minecraft seeds to find Redstone

#5 - Village on an isolated island

A village on an isolated item (Image via u/Plebiain)

Seed: -7448390833716662328

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinate: spawn point

In this seed, players spawn on an island inhabited by villagers. Players can collect wood from the trees and kill the iron golem in the village to make an iron pickaxe. This village has lots of hay bales, two farmers, and a church with one cleric.

Players can turn haybales into wheat and sell them to farmers for emeralds. Using the emeralds, players can buy Redstone from clerics.

#4 - The Holy Village

A holy village (Image via u/FerbyysTheDuck)

Seed: -5060048952527612916

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinate: spawn point

This Minecraft seed features a holy village containing five churches. It is a better version of the village from the last seed. There are other villagers available as well.

Players can trade Redstone dust from all the clerics available here.

#3 - Three villages and three ravines near spawn

A great spawn location for the resource (Image via u/Joshuamweb)

Seed: -3613420812665321695

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinates: Spawnpoint

In this seed, players spawn near three villages and three ravines. Players can gather resources for mining from villages and head straight to nearby ravines for mining. These are the best places for finding mineral ores. In ravines, players can find iron, coal, gold, Redstone, and more. They are also connected to cave systems.

#2 - Crater near Ravine

A large crater (Image via u/dumboo_)

Seed: 11659998

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinates: -298/75/254

This Minecraft seed features a large crater near a ruined portal. Players can explore this crater to find an extensive cave system filled with rare ores like gold, Redstone, and diamonds. It also has a village near the spawn location.

#1 - Village and Jungle Temple surrounded by a mesa, desert, and jungle biomes

An extraordinary spawn location (Image via u/llama_boi_4)

Seed: -131730289072031504

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinates: 0/75/0

In this seed, players can find a desert village and jungle temple next to spawn. Some Redstone dust and related items naturally generate inside the jungle temples in Minecraft. The best thing about this seed is that three different biomes surround the spawn.