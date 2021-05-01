Create
Notifications
×
Advertisement

Top 5 things to do with Redstone in Minecraft

Redstone helps make systems more efficient (Image via Minecraft)
Redstone helps make systems more efficient (Image via Minecraft)
Anna Perella
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 24 min ago
Top 5 / Top 10

Redstone projects in Minecraft are one of the best ways to pass the time and to enjoy the game.

Many players may argue that Redstone is purely for making systems more efficient than for fun or for being witty. While it makes a lot of sense to limit Redstone for reading time or automatic mining, there are some ways to branch out creatively, such as roller coasters and dancefloors.

Five best Redstone projects/builds to take up in Minecraft

#5 - Redstone-powered railway

Railways can speed up the time it takes to travel from Point A to Point B in Minecraft. To make this happen, players should consider using activated and powered rails in Minecraft. This will add more momentum than solely using regular rails.

Redstone-powered railways a great way to travel with haste (Image via Minecraft)
Redstone-powered railways a great way to travel with haste (Image via Minecraft)

Not only are Redstone-powered railways a great way to travel with haste, but they are excellent for transporting goods quickly (minecarts with chests and hoppers), as well as making escapes from hostile mobs when mining too late.

#4 - A dancefloor

Advertisement

Minecraft dancefloors are a great way to make the most of LAN servers and have fun with others. This is a cherry-on-top Redstone build that most players can create if they take the time to tweak and work with it.

#3 - Automatic farming

Automatic farming in Minecraft is a fabulous investment for those who focus on agriculture in-game. This makes collecting crops much simpler and less time-consuming in the long run.

Automatic farms can also branch out towards ores, mob grinders, and other goods.

#2 - Redstone trap

Traps in Minecraft serve a few purposes:

Advertisement
  • Protection (either the player or valuable items)
  • Pranking friends/other players
  • Sabotaging other players or mobs for drops

To entice those who steal from others, users can consider this straightforward trap that gets the job done:

This is a great trap that teaches those who loot what they're in for after encountering the respawn screen. They'll certainly think twice the next time snatching other players' things crosses their minds.

#1 - Hidden entrances

Hidden entrances are superb to designate a private area in Minecraft. This means that precious items can be kept safe or that players can seek refuge as they press "sneak" when any threat passes by.

Here's a simple staircase posted by @Minecraft, which would make for an excellent entrance to a hidden loft.

Published 01 May 2021, 13:59 IST
comments icon
Minecraft Guide for Beginners Redstone Repeater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी