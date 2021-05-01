Top 5 things to do with Redstone in Minecraft

Redstone projects in Minecraft are one of the best ways to pass the time and to enjoy the game.

Many players may argue that Redstone is purely for making systems more efficient than for fun or for being witty. While it makes a lot of sense to limit Redstone for reading time or automatic mining, there are some ways to branch out creatively, such as roller coasters and dancefloors.

Five best Redstone projects/builds to take up in Minecraft

#5 - Redstone-powered railway

Railways can speed up the time it takes to travel from Point A to Point B in Minecraft. To make this happen, players should consider using activated and powered rails in Minecraft. This will add more momentum than solely using regular rails.

Redstone-powered railways a great way to travel with haste (Image via Minecraft)

Not only are Redstone-powered railways a great way to travel with haste, but they are excellent for transporting goods quickly (minecarts with chests and hoppers), as well as making escapes from hostile mobs when mining too late.

#4 - A dancefloor

Minecraft dancefloors are a great way to make the most of LAN servers and have fun with others. This is a cherry-on-top Redstone build that most players can create if they take the time to tweak and work with it.

#3 - Automatic farming

Automatic farming in Minecraft is a fabulous investment for those who focus on agriculture in-game. This makes collecting crops much simpler and less time-consuming in the long run.

Automatic farms can also branch out towards ores, mob grinders, and other goods.

#2 - Redstone trap

Traps in Minecraft serve a few purposes:

Protection (either the player or valuable items)

Pranking friends/other players

Sabotaging other players or mobs for drops

To entice those who steal from others, users can consider this straightforward trap that gets the job done:

It's a Tweet! We mean, its a trap! We mean, it's several traps, in our guide to making traps in Minecraft! 🤯



↣ https://t.co/T3NaO9WEzZ ↢ pic.twitter.com/UMGRyQzUtv — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 5, 2019

This is a great trap that teaches those who loot what they're in for after encountering the respawn screen. They'll certainly think twice the next time snatching other players' things crosses their minds.

#1 - Hidden entrances

Hidden entrances are superb to designate a private area in Minecraft. This means that precious items can be kept safe or that players can seek refuge as they press "sneak" when any threat passes by.

Want to keep your treasures safe? Invest in a hidden door! Our accessible guide shows you how to keep your loot non-accessible to theives/friends alike.



↣ https://t.co/NZY5Q6ZfXH ↢ pic.twitter.com/IcKBHfuJJc — Minecraft (@Minecraft) September 14, 2019

Here's a simple staircase posted by @Minecraft, which would make for an excellent entrance to a hidden loft.