Top 5 ways to create traps in Minecraft in April 2021

Minecraft traps are some of the best ways to prank friends or protect a base from others.

There are many traps in Minecraft: popular, uncommon, complex, simple, etc. They often include lava, TNT, long falls, and drowning (water, sand, or gravel). Players who usually fall victim to traps are those who are attempting to loot, breaking into bases and other structures, or who're unaware and fall into prank traps.

Best Minecraft traps as of April 2021

#5 - Death by quicksand

Quicksand is a slow doom and is a very witty trap done by the one who placed it. These traps are best placed on the beach or the desert, where they're more challenging to identify.

This makes other players' demise more likely. If someone encounters repeated offenses of looting, griefing, and other instances of wrong-doing, this is a perfect trap to exercise spitefulness and revenge.

Those who fall victim will certainly not waste time targeting a player that sets a trap in such a sly way.

#4 - Landmine

Landmines best trap those in a hurry as well as those who're unsuspecting. Minecraft landmines are often activated by pressure plates hidden well. For example, some players use pressure plates as a way to add depth and texture on a walking path.

This subtle decoration can be secretly explosive, causing the death of some players who either were pranked or are trying to get up to no good.

#3 - Explosive chest trap

This is a great way to reprimand those that loot in Minecraft. Some players can take weeks to get specific game resources, just to have them stolen when playing on a LAN or a multiplayer survival server.

This can leave some players feeling defeated and even causing them to abandon that world/server for good.

It's a Tweet! We mean, its a trap! We mean, it's several traps, in our guide to making traps in Minecraft! 🤯



↣ https://t.co/T3NaO9WEzZ ↢ pic.twitter.com/UMGRyQzUtv — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 5, 2019

A trapped chest in Minecraft is perfect for defending a player's riches. Placed conveniently right when first entering the base is ideal, as those who snatch goods are desperate and trying to move quickly.

When they open the chest, these looters will be too slow to realize what they've done and have to respawn before they can even process the situation. This trap, paired with a hidden room protecting the actual valuables, is the best route to take when sharing a server with pesky players.

#2 - Pitfall

Pitfalls can be used to trap both players and mobs. Either for drops or protection of goods, this is a classic trap that always does its job in Minecraft.

Many players assume that they have to follow Minecraft tutorials strictly, with no variance. Pitfalls are one project that players can tinker with, either by making the drop deeper for instant death, shallower for a drawn-out doom, or with lava at the bottom, so nothing remains.

#1 - Explosive bed

Explosive beds are a perfect prank for friends.

To make an explosive bed, players must dig a 4x2 block deep hole and place TNT on the bottom layer. This is the right amount of TNT to make the sleeping player's death certain.

Then, players can pick one of the spots to place an observer. This is the block doing the handy work, and if the game is in survival mode, this will be the most challenging block to acquire if they are not very far along. Then, users must fill the top with what matches the floor.

Finally, they can place a bed atop and blocks adjacent to the headboard to hide the observer.

