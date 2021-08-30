5 best Minecraft Java Edition seeds for spawning in mushroom worlds

Biomes are a significant part of Minecraft that make the game even more diverse. For those unaware, biomes are different regions, and the title has lots of them. They generate naturally, and most of them have unique features.

Mushroom biomes are one of the rarest biomes that players can find in vanilla Minecraft. It covers 0.01% of the overworld and has unique features, like no hostile mob can spawning. They can also find a special variant of cows called mooshroom in this biome.

Best Minecraft seeds for mushroom biome

5) Mushroom biome and frozen ocean biome (Seed: 96351635)

A frozen ocean biome next to mushoom fields (Image via Minecraft)

Like most seeds in this article, this is for Java Edition and has been tested on the latest version. The spawn of this seed is right on the shore of a mushroom biome. There's a frozen ocean biome next to it where players can find polar bears.

4) Mushroom island and plains biome (Seed: -1845314490)

A mushroom biome (Image via Minecraft)

This is a Bedrock Edition seed tested to work on the latest version of the game. It spawns players on an island that is a mixture of mushroom and plains biome. There's also a buried treasure at 200, 69, -120 from which they can get rare items like the heart of the sea.

3) Floating village houses next to mushroom biome (Seed: 50089308080408)

A mushroom biome next to taiga village (Image via Minecraft)

This is a fantastic Java seed that has a taiga village next to a mushroom biome at spawn. The village weirdly generates above a ravine, leading to some houses seemingly floating in the air. By crossing the mushroom biome, gamers can find a ruined portal at -282, 66, -229.

2) Shattered savanna next to mushroom biome (Seed: 6706809823201068370)

A mushroom biome and shattered savanna biome (Image via Minecraft)

After generating a world using this seed, users spawn next to a mushroom biome with a taiga village similar to the last seed. There's also a fantastic shattered savanna biome next to the mushroom biome with a massive pillar with trees on top.

1) Mushroom island and many other biomes (Seed: 39458670046542)

This Java seed spawns players on a mushroom island. All important biomes and structures are generated within a two thousand block radius of this isle. There's also a very lovely warm ocean biome with a coral reef next to the spawn island.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

