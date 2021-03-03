5 best Minecraft Java Edition survival servers in 2021

Minecraft servers are the best place to find fun gameplay and multiplayer experiences while interacting with some amazing people.

Sometimes all of those minigames and massive servers can be overwhelming. When players feel like that, it's time to go back to the roots of Minecraft; go back to their regular, vanilla Minecraft ways, but still keep in touch with gaming friends through chat.

Survival servers are there for this exact purpose: providing regular, vanilla Minecraft gameplay for a multiplayer audience.

Here are some of the best Minecraft survival servers for players to try out.

Top 5 Minecraft Java Edition survival servers

#5 - Herobrine.org

Image via Herobrine.org

Herobrine.org is a really popular server that hosts multiple types of gameplay, including survival, factions, skyblock, PvP, Prison, and more.

There's so much to discover in this server, and there's mostly a large and active population to interact with.

The survival in this server is pretty much like base-game multiplayer survival, so for players looking for a multiplayer vanilla server to dabble in, this is the perfect place to get started.

#4 - PrimeMC

Image via th3cleaner, DeviantArt

PrimeMC is the perfect server for players to use when looking for a new multiplayer survival world.

Not only does PrimeMC have free ranks for newcomers who use /freerank in chat, this server also has a really inclusive survival community.

There are so many players online at all times ready to help out newcomers, and there are several players willing to make trades. Also, there's the added economic system for monetary gain if that's something players are looking for.

#3 - LemonCloud

Image via LemonCloud

The LemonCloud server is always bursting with life and has been since 2013. Since then, the server has grown significantly and always has an active group of players online working on their factions bases, survival exploration, and prison sentences.

There's always plenty going on in the LemonCloud server, so players should check it out if they're looking for a new server.

#2 - MineSuperior

Image via MineSuperior

MineSuperior is one of those Minecraft servers which is constantly adding to its existing list of games. They've got a great community in their survival world in addition to the factions and prison sections of the server.

There's plenty to do at MineSuperior, with tons of minigames to try out and an added economy-style version of survival where the player can try and make a monopoly in and of themselves.

#1 - Manacube

Image via ManaCube.Wiki

Manacube is one of the most well-known Minecraft servers out there for multiple types of gameplay, one of which being survival.

Manacube has been around for quite a few years and has a really tight-knit community that is always welcoming new players. Their survival realm has a load of active players to interact alongside, building up the player's own little empire.

There's so much to do on this server for players to check out, and it's a great starting server due to its popularity.